Go Behind-The-Scenes Of Stephen Curry’s New “In Motion” Ad

02.14.14 4 years ago

Despite being the son of NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry, Golden State point guard Stephen Curry was not heavily recruited coming out of high school. And despite a superlative career at Davidson, many thought his game wouldn’t translate to the pros. Now he’s been voted in as a starter in the 2014 All-Star Game. Crooner John Legend was enlisted to help direct the series of video shorts and ads for Degree Men tracking Steph’s remarkable journey. Check out the behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the first spot set to air during the 2014 NBA All-Star weekend.

Listen and watch as Legend and Curry explain the motivation for the spot and what they’re trying to do in the ad. Basically, we’re going to see a first-person perspective of what it’s like to guard Stephen Curry (hint: it’s nearly impossible).

The John Legend-directed Stephen Curry commercial for Degree Men will air this Saturday during the three-point contest.

Will Steph win the three-point contest?

