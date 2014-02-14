Go Behind-The-Scenes Of Stephen Curry’s New “In Motion” Ad

Despite being the son of NBA sharpshooter Dell Curry, Golden State point guard Stephen Curry was not heavily recruited coming out of high school. And despite a superlative career at Davidson, many thought his game wouldn’t translate to the pros. Now he’s been voted in as a starter in the 2014 All-Star Game. Crooner John Legend was enlisted to help direct the series of video shorts and ads for Degree Men tracking Steph’s remarkable journey. Check out the behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the first spot set to air during the 2014 NBA All-Star weekend.

Listen and watch as Legend and Curry explain the motivation for the spot and what they’re trying to do in the ad. Basically, we’re going to see a first-person perspective of what it’s like to guard Stephen Curry (hint: it’s nearly impossible).

The John Legend-directed Stephen Curry commercial for Degree Men will air this Saturday during the three-point contest.

Will Steph win the three-point contest?

