Behind The Scenes At Dwyane Wade’s 30th Birthday In Miami

#Fat Joe #Rick Ross #Common #Dwyane Wade #Video #LeBron James
01.17.12 7 years ago 2 Comments

On Sunday night, Dwyane Wade celebrated his 30th birthday at the Setai Hotel in South Beach. As you can see in the video below, Gabrielle Union, LeBron James, Kelly Rowland, Usher, Alonzo Mourning, Common, Rick Ross, T.I., Fat Joe and DJ Irie came out to support the old fella.

Also, here’s Common’s special birthday freestyle for D-Wade:

Was your 30th birthday party like this?

