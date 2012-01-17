Behind The Scenes At Dwyane Wade’s 30th Birthday In Miami

On Sunday night, Dwyane Wade celebrated his 30th birthday at the Setai Hotel in South Beach. As you can see in the video below, Gabrielle Union, LeBron James, Kelly Rowland, Usher, Alonzo Mourning, Common, Rick Ross, T.I., Fat Joe and DJ Irie came out to support the old fella.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Also, here’s Common’s special birthday freestyle for D-Wade:

Was your 30th birthday party like this?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.