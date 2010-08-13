Behind The Scenes: Jay-Z

As we said earlier, last night set the tone for the whole World Basketball Festival. So after the live blog stopped, it was time to catch Jay-Z on center stage. While there were members of the extended Dime fam sprinkled throughout Radio City Music Hall, a bunch of us where sitting in the middle for the show. Check out some of the pictures after the jump.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.