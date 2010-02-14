Behind The Scenes Of All-Star Weekend

What’s good Dime fam? As you know, the site was experiencing some difficulties due to too much traffic (which is never a bad look), but we’re back at it and better than ever. But as you know, via our Twitter feed and Facebook page, we’ve been all over the place. Take a look at some of the behind the scenes pictures from throughout the weekend.
Nice t-shirt: “Dork Nowitzki.”
Yea..:D
Dork..first thing i noticed..
These are great pics. looks like a fucking time.
feel bad for michael beasley, among others. kobe hogging all the attention; the dude’s not that interesting. kobe doin’ work will show you that very clearly.