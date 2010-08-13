Behind The Scenes: Puerto Rico vs. Brazil National Team Scrimmage

#Olympics
08.13.10 8 years ago

It’s been a great day so far up here at Rucker Park. And because of this wonderful invention by the name of Wi-Fi, we’ve been able to keep y’all in the loop throughout all the action. So besides Austin getting up with Leandro Barbosa for a Q&A, there were tons of NBA guys on the court. Puerto Rico had Carlos Arroyo, Jose Juan Barea and Renaldo Balkman, while Brazil had Barbosa, Anderson Varejao as well as Nene and Tiago Splitter on the bench who sat this one out. Check out some of the pictures after the jump.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Olympics
TAGSANDERSON VAREJAOCarlos ArroyoDimeMagJose Juan Barealeandro barbosaNeneOLYMPICSRenaldo BalkmanTIAGO SPLITTER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP