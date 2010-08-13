Behind The Scenes: USA Basketball Showcase

Last night was bananas. And if you followed along with the live blog and read Smack, it’s kind of as if you were there. But for those of you visual learners out there, we decided to post up some photos from the night. Check ’em out.

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.