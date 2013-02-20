Behind-the-Scenes Video of Anthony Davis’ NBA All-Star Weekend

Hornets rookie Anthony Davis was in Houston this past weekend for NBA All-Star 2013. He was there primarily to play in the Rookie-Sophomore game, but he did his best to take in everything his first NBA All-Star weekend had to offer.

Davis let a Red Bull camera crew follow him for the weekend to catch the behind-the-scenes action. In this video you can see Davis with his guard down, hanging out with family, stopping for BBQ, signing autographs and making a run at a second job as a “Wingsman,” doing his best to get his 6-foot-10 frame into a Red Bull Wings Team Mini Cooper.

