The Philadelphia 76ers have played most of the last two games without reigning Rookie of the Year Ben Simmons, who left their game against the Orlando Magic with back tightness and sat out with the injury during their overtime loss to the Detroit Pistons. Backs can be tricky things, but in a piece of good news for Philly, their do-everything forward isn’t expected to miss any more time.

According to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports, Simmons is slated to return to the Sixers for their Wednesday night tilt against the Milwaukee Bucks. Haynes did said it’s not guaranteed quite yet — Simmons is going to go through a pregame workout before a final decision is made — but “the intention is for him to rejoin the starting lineup against the Bucks.”

Anything can happen during the workout, especially because as anyone who has ever had back tightness (i.e.: me) will tell you, the slightest thing could lead to aggravating your back and your plans getting derailed. But assuming he’ll be ok, getting Simmons back would be huge for Philadelphia, especially on the defensive end. The Sixers got carved up by Blake Griffin during their loss to Detroit on Tuesday, and on Wednesday, the player lining up across from Philly’s power forward will be Giannis Antetokounmpo. While it’s awfully hard to keep Antetokounmpo from getting his, Simmons has a better shot at slowing him down than anyone else to suit up for the Sixers.