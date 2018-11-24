Ben Simmons Blames Thanksgiving Food For The Sixers Looking Sluggish In A Loss To The Cavs

It’s Black Friday, and that means half the country spent the day in the throes of mass consumerism, either online or in the public sphere. The other half of us spent the day on the couch, doing a different type of consuming, i.e. that of the Thanksgiving leftovers variety.

Still others had to gear themselves up for televised professional sports contests, which probably isn’t too terribly fun if you overindulged in the Thanksgiving feast the night before. In some cases, it really showed.

Take the Philadelphia 76ers, for instance, which suffered their first home loss of the season — ending a 20-game home win streak overall — at the hands of the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers, which eked out a 121-112 victory on Friday. After the game, a reporter told Ben Simmons that coach Brett Brown said they lacked spirit, and he had a simple response for why:

