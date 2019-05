ESPN

The Philadelphia 76ers enjoyed a positive start to Game 3 against the Toronto Raptors on Thursday evening, with the crowd at the Wells Fargo Crowd center exploding as the home team built a solid lead. In the midst of that, however, an incident occurred between Sixers star Ben Simmons and Raptors star Kyle Lowry, even if the officiating crew didn’t catch it in real time.

In short, Simmons caught Lowry with an elbow that immediately sent the veteran guard to the floor in serious pain.