Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will take the floor alongside a third superstar in the coming days, as the Philadelphia 76ers acquired disgruntled Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler on Saturday. While the deal needs to be made official early next week, Philadelphia went out and swung for the fences. It’s a bold move, and if it works out, the Sixers will firmly be in the conversation to win the Eastern Conference.

There are questions about the fit, sure, as it’s not hard to see a scenario in which Butler doesn’t quite mesh with Embiid and Simmons. But if there is some good news for the Philly faithful, it’s that Simmons believes the trio’s desire to win is stronger than anything that might pop up.

Simmons spoke to the media before the Sixers’ game against Memphis on Saturday night, and made it clear that he thinks all three players share the same mindset.