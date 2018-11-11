Ben Simmons Is Excited To Play With Jimmy Butler Because ‘He Just Wants To Win’

Associate Editor
11.10.18

Getty Image

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will take the floor alongside a third superstar in the coming days, as the Philadelphia 76ers acquired disgruntled Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler on Saturday. While the deal needs to be made official early next week, Philadelphia went out and swung for the fences. It’s a bold move, and if it works out, the Sixers will firmly be in the conversation to win the Eastern Conference.

There are questions about the fit, sure, as it’s not hard to see a scenario in which Butler doesn’t quite mesh with Embiid and Simmons. But if there is some good news for the Philly faithful, it’s that Simmons believes the trio’s desire to win is stronger than anything that might pop up.

Simmons spoke to the media before the Sixers’ game against Memphis on Saturday night, and made it clear that he thinks all three players share the same mindset.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Joel Embiid#Philadelphia 76ers#Ben Simmons#Jimmy Butler
TAGSben simmonsJIMMY BUTLERJOEL EMBIIDPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Smino, Charles Bradley, And Lil Peep

11.09.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.06.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

11.05.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

11.05.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Vince Staples, Takeoff, And Tenacious D

11.02.18 1 week ago
Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

Crate-Digging: Salome Leclerc, Heron Hunt, And More Bandcamp Albums From October

10.31.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP