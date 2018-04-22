Brett Brown Was ‘Shocked’ The Sixers Beat The Heat In A Game They Didn’t ‘Deserve’

04.22.18 19 mins ago

Getty Image

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid led the Philadelphia 76ers in a Game 4 win over the Miami Heat on Saturday afternoon. Simmons notched the first playoff triple-double for a rookie in nearly four decades, and Embiid was an aggressive presence all over the court for the Sixers.

The win puts Philadelphia on the brink of its first playoff series win since 2012, but Sixers head coach Brett Brown knows his team was lucky to come away with the win. It was a fierce back-and-forth on Saturday, with Miami once again taking a lead into the half. Embiid and Simmons were key, but Brown knows a fortunate win when he sees one.

Still, he had plenty or praise for his young core, explaining to the media their potential to be “great” and why they need each other to grow and thrive as young superstars in the NBA.

