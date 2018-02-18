Ben Simmons Started The 76ers Free Agency Push For LeBron On Instagram

Getty Image

NBA All-Star Weekend features tons of parties and events that bring together players from different teams in ways that rarely happen at any other time. Sometimes the groupings of players are completely random, featuring guys that happen to be friends, but often times it’s groups of guys that have the same representation or brand alignment.

So, Saturday night after the festivities at Staples Center a number of stars from Klutch Sports got together for the annual Beats party and more. Among them were LeBron James, John Wall, Tristan Thompson and Ben Simmons, who snapped some photos together.

Simmons snagged a couple of those pictures for his Instagram, including one of a very happy LeBron laughing at something Wall and Thompson appear to be discussing. The photo is good but the caption is the part that will raise the most eyebrows.