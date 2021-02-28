Ben Simmons had a solid night on Saturday night against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but it was not enough for the Philadelphia 76ers to come up with a win. The Cavs came up on top in the City of Brotherly Love, winning 112-109 in overtime, with Simmons going for 24 points, eight assists, seven rebounds, and one made bucket at the very end of the game that reminded us of a Scott Van Pelt line: “Overtime is not the friend of the under bettor.”

With the Sixers down, 112-106, and the game more or less done and dusted, Simmons took the ball up the court and pulled up from way downtown as the clock was winding down. He drilled the triple — something that has long been an achilles heel of Simmons’ game — with 2.8 seconds remaining. Here is the video:

Ben Simmons hits his 4th career three 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/ikn1xCizuI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 28, 2021

You can probably guess where we are going with this. The total for this game, depending on the book you went through (per Action Network), was somewhere between 219 and 220.5. This means that when this possession started, the total was 218, and then Ben Simmons hit a three-pointer for the fourth time in his NBA career and caused the under to collapse. If you know anyone who took the under, give them a hug, because “Ben Simmons hits an otherwise meaningless three at the end of an overtime loss and makes the whole thing go kaboom” is the stuff of nightmares.