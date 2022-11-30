Ben Simmons Will Miss At Least Three Games With A Calf Strain

Ben Simmons had finally started to look like he was finding a bit of form towards the end of November, as he recorded six straight games scoring in double figures. However, injury issues have crept back up for Simmons, who has dealt with knee soreness and now will be on the shelf for at least three games with what is officially a “left lateral upper calf strain” that led to him leaving the Nets most recent game against Orlando after just 11 minutes of play.

Nets say Ben Simmons has been diagnosed with a left lateral upper calf strain. He will miss at least the next three games and will be reassessed after that. — Nick Friedell (@NickFriedell) November 30, 2022

Simmons has struggled with injuries of late, as his back issues kept him out all of last year even after he was traded from Philly to Brooklyn after sitting out the start of the season. Now he finds himself back on the injury report with a calf strain that hopefully won’t cost him significant time, but will at least have him miss a week of games before being reevaluated.

In his first year playing with the Nets, Simmons is averaging 8.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game in 28 minutes a night. After struggling out of the gate he seemed to be finding a rhythm, but will now have to miss more time and the Nets will be without a versatile piece as they look to push above .500 and climb the East standings.