Ben Simmons had perhaps the worst game of his young professional career at the worst possible time. Simmons was completely perplexed by the Celtics’ defense, which held the rookie guard/forward to one point on 0-for-4 shooting from the field. While Simmons had seven assists and five rebounds, the Sixers were outscored by 23 points in the 31 minutes he was on the floor, and reserve guard T.J. McConnell did a better job commanding the offense while Simmons sat.

Simmons has been fantastic this year and during the postseason, so it was jarring to watch him be such a major non-factor as Philly fell into an 0-2 hole. After the game, the young star was blunt about his performance, and put the onus on himself to get out of his own head as the series heads to Philadelphia.