Ben Simmons Put On A Show Against The Cavs As The Sixers Put Up 78 First-Half Points

#Philadelphia 76ers #Ben Simmons #Cleveland Cavaliers
04.06.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Friday night’s anticipated showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t live up to the hype in the first half… if you are a fan of the Cavaliers. On the Sixers side, though, everything went beautifully, and the end result was an utter explosion from Ben Simmons as a catalyst for his team’s 78 points in the first 24 minutes.

Cleveland’s defense has been problematic for much of the season, and that was certainly the case prior to halftime in Philly. Still, Simmons was out of his mind, putting together a display of high-end skills that are virtually unstoppable for a player of his size.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Ben Simmons#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSben simmonsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 10 hours ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 12 hours ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 4 days ago 2 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 4 days ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 1 week ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP