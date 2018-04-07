Getty Image

Friday night’s anticipated showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t live up to the hype in the first half… if you are a fan of the Cavaliers. On the Sixers side, though, everything went beautifully, and the end result was an utter explosion from Ben Simmons as a catalyst for his team’s 78 points in the first 24 minutes.

Cleveland’s defense has been problematic for much of the season, and that was certainly the case prior to halftime in Philly. Still, Simmons was out of his mind, putting together a display of high-end skills that are virtually unstoppable for a player of his size.