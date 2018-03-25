Getty Image

On Saturday, millions gathered in protest around the country for the March For Our Lives, taking to the streets to make known the desire for dramatic change in gun control.

The movement, sparked by the recent school shooting in Parkland, Florida and led by students, has galvanized many in the United States to speak out against gun violence and in support of stricter gun laws. Many in the NBA voiced their support for the movement on social media on Saturday, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, Steve Kerr and others all took to Twitter on Saturday. Lakers owner Jeanie Buss took to the streets of L.A. with protesters, while Carmelo Anthony paid for thousands of kids to be bussed from Baltimore to the march in D.C.

Ben Simmons also made his support known by wearing a March For Our Lives shirt when he was on the bench during the Sixers’ 120-108 win over the Timberwolves on Saturday. The frontrunner for the Rookie of the Year award was asked about that decision after the game and told the assembled media that it was important to him because having grown up in Australia, he’d seen the positive effects of strict gun laws firsthand.