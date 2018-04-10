Ben Simmons Loves Tricking Opponents Into Thinking He Takes Plays Off

#Philadelphia 76ers #Ben Simmons
04.10.18 17 mins ago

Getty Image

NBA games are long and often grueling. The average player travels a total distance of about three miles over the course of a 48-minute game. And in the NBA, the intensity is obviously much higher than at any other level. Just ask incoming rookies about what surprised them most when they finally made it to the league.

Granted, most NBA players are superhuman athletes, but they’re still mostly human. They eventually get tired, just like everyone else. So naturally, guys like to take a play or two off during the course of a game. And apparently, there’s some sort of gentleman’s agreement that exists between opponents in order to do just that.

Obviously, not everyone abides by this. Take Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ben Simmons, for instance. The Sixers wunderkind freely admits that he often tricks defenders into believing he’s going to hang back on a particular play, then seizes the opportunity to burn them for it without any hint of remorse.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Ben Simmons
TAGSben simmonsPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

Wye Oak Is A Rare Band That Actually Delivers On Lofty, Poetic Promises

04.06.18 4 days ago
Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

Alison Wonderland’s ‘Awake’ Gives EDM The Female Perspective It Sorely Lacks

04.06.18 4 days ago
Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 2 weeks ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP