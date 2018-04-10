Ben Simmons Loves Tricking Opponents Into Thinking He Takes Plays Off

Getty Image

NBA games are long and often grueling. The average player travels a total distance of about three miles over the course of a 48-minute game. And in the NBA, the intensity is obviously much higher than at any other level. Just ask incoming rookies about what surprised them most when they finally made it to the league.

Granted, most NBA players are superhuman athletes, but they’re still mostly human. They eventually get tired, just like everyone else. So naturally, guys like to take a play or two off during the course of a game. And apparently, there’s some sort of gentleman’s agreement that exists between opponents in order to do just that.

Obviously, not everyone abides by this. Take Rookie of the Year frontrunner Ben Simmons, for instance. The Sixers wunderkind freely admits that he often tricks defenders into believing he’s going to hang back on a particular play, then seizes the opportunity to burn them for it without any hint of remorse.