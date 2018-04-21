A Ben Simmons Triple-Double Put The Heat On The Brink In A Fierce Game 4

04.21.18 3 hours ago

Getty Image

Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers are now on the precipice of surviving their first round series against the Miami Heat. The young Sixers went down to Miami after a split at home and took both road games, including a thrilling 106-102 game on Saturday afternoon.

Simmons had 17 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, good for his first career playoff triple-double. The favorite for Rookie of the Year honors became the first rookie to net a playoff triple-double since Magic Johnson managed the feat in 1980.

Much like Game 3 it was a physical affair. At one point, a scuffle saw two Heat players leave injured and drew double technical fouls for Simmons and James Johnson. There was blood and shoving and a lot of sloppy basketball, the kind of play that you get when both teams have the proverbial pedal to the floor for 48 minutes.

But the constant on Saturday afternoon was Simmons, relentlessly finding ways to get to the hoop while being a menace on the defensive end.

