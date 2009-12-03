Ben Wallace Is Concerned About Ron Artest’s Drinking

Yesterday we posted about how Ron Artest gave the Sporting News probably the interview of the year by discussing his drinking habits as a Bull, his party days at St. John’s and his desire to fight Ben Wallace again. As we all know, the fight between Wallace and Artest is what started the infamous 2004 brawl at the Palace of Auburn Hills.
Artest was quoted in the Sporting News as saying, “I see Ben, I’m on my guard now. I’m always in the mood to fight him … I’ll get suspended 10 games, 15 games [because] I’ll just fight him right there. It won’t go into the stands.”
When Wallace was asked about his reaction to the quotes, the Pistons’ center didn’t hold back.
“He said he wants to fight me?” Wallace asked reporters before the Pistons-Bulls game.
“Yeah,” a reporter responded.
“Well, [you] need to test him and see if he’s still drinking,” Wallace said.
For those who want to know, the Lakers visit Detroit on Dec. 20.
time for ron to shut up and just play ball?
Hahahaha nice, Ben.
lol, great response
Ron Artest has more pride than I can fathom…dude needs to tone it down a bit.
Ron is just messing around, just like last year he was messing around with Kobe. If you ask me, I think he just starves for attention like someone else i know, LBJ you there. Everyone gets theirs different way and this is Ron’s way because that’s his past. Everyday LBJ says something to stay on ESPN.
I think we need to get Ron-Ron on a date with Lohan.
Ben would rip the prick into pieces – u go Ben!
DEC. 20 IS ON MY BIRTHDAY!!!! YEAAAAAA
I think I’m probably the minority here, but I really think Artest would fuck Ben Wallace up.
Think of the marketing opportunity for Artest…
Ron’s new commercial, frame the scene with him standing at his locker:
“When it’s half time and I need that boost to get me through the game…..I don’t reach for 5-hour energy. I grab a Henny and Hypno. (takes a sip) Henny and Hypno has just what I need to push me over the edge. Henny and Hypno, get your swerve on!”
i agree with IGP
i got money on old big ben
My boy Ron Ron got heart, but 10-15 games is a dream for that scrap. Stern would toss him for the season. point blank
Yo Dime…check out this article where Artest clarifies what he said…he talks about the drinking thing and how he feels about Big Ben.
[sports.espn.go.com]
Interesting….
yo, ron artest is bigger tha what mot people think. he is like 6’7″ and 260lbs and pretty damn solid (check the jimmy kimmel live clip) and he got that crazy hood n*gga strength but living in Richmond, Va (ben us usually in town doing some shit with VUU, playing pick up, Pro Am bball, etc) but he is f*ckin huge to be onl around 250lbs. they might been evenly matched…id pay to see that in a no holds barred match
@that’s whats up
Isn’t that the formula for “incredible Hulk”?
Ron probably doesn’t even drink
good article #13
chicagorilla, that is correct
@ sayitaintso
He doesn’t have pride…it’s called ignorance. You don’t do stupid shit like that if you have pride.
Dont let Ron fool you, I agree with chicagorilla, he probably does not even drink. He is just trying to get in Ben’s head. You see he got himself on the lakers, that boy aint hardly stupid, he is just the Dennis Rodman of this time.
@14 Thanks, I am glad I read that, puts a whole different perspective on things.
ron is just as stupid as ever…he’s borrowing strength from an alcohol…thats why big ben ask for that..
I always like how both of them played. also their personalities, which are very different. Ron was just being Ron, foolin’ around sayin some crazy shit in a interview. Phil is like: I’m sure I’ve seen this somewhere before. U gotta love that dude’s sense of humor. Ghetto golf, enuff said!
But it was a kinda quiet Ben who surprised me.. nice comeback!
@ Kwame
As a big fan of both guys, I know Ron-Ron is not the Worm of this time. Rodman is/was crazy like a fox. Always working an angle to try and get in a guy’s head. Artest is dumber than a sack of Hennessy. Rodman came to the Bulls and learned the triangle offens in like fifteen seconds. Ron is constantly lost on the offensive side of the court and can only really be effective when the play breaks down, like after an o-rebound. The only thing those two have in common is hustle, controversy and their names on the NBA’s “Most Fined” list.