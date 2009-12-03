Ben Wallace Is Concerned About Ron Artest’s Drinking

Yesterday we posted about how Ron Artest gave the Sporting News probably the interview of the year by discussing his drinking habits as a Bull, his party days at St. John’s and his desire to fight Ben Wallace again. As we all know, the fight between Wallace and Artest is what started the infamous 2004 brawl at the Palace of Auburn Hills.

Artest was quoted in the Sporting News as saying, “I see Ben, I’m on my guard now. I’m always in the mood to fight him … I’ll get suspended 10 games, 15 games [because] I’ll just fight him right there. It won’t go into the stands.”

When Wallace was asked about his reaction to the quotes, the Pistons’ center didn’t hold back.

“He said he wants to fight me?” Wallace asked reporters before the Pistons-Bulls game. “Yeah,” a reporter responded. “Well, [you] need to test him and see if he’s still drinking,” Wallace said.

For those who want to know, the Lakers visit Detroit on Dec. 20.