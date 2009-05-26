Ben Wallace thinks Van Gundy should “shut the f*ck up”

It’s typical that in a crucial series where the games have gotten increasingly physical, mini-feuds will start to surface. Within this Cavs/Magic battle, it’s starting to break down into Mo Williams vs. Anthony Johnson, Dwight Howard vs. LeBron‘s Hype Train, and now, Ben Wallace vs. Stan Van Gundy. From the Cleveland Plain-Dealer:

Cavs forward Ben Wallace was angered today when he heard Magic coach Stan Van Gundy’s comments about his supposed flopping in Game 3. On Monday Van Gundy said “Ben Wallace and Mo Williams fell down more than a baby learning to walk.” Wallace, who is a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and does not have a reputation as a flopper, was not happy with that comment. “Either come out there and do something about it or shut the (expletive) up,” Wallace said after the Cavs shootaround this morning at Amway Arena. “That’s what I tell him.”

After my first in-person encounter with Big Ben, when I realized that his calves were bigger than my head and that his game-face glare melted the free cheeses at the press junket we were at, I adopted a policy to not say anything bad about him. So that’s all I’ve got for this story. Best of luck to SVG.