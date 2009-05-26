Ben Wallace thinks Van Gundy should “shut the f*ck up”

It’s typical that in a crucial series where the games have gotten increasingly physical, mini-feuds will start to surface. Within this Cavs/Magic battle, it’s starting to break down into Mo Williams vs. Anthony Johnson, Dwight Howard vs. LeBron‘s Hype Train, and now, Ben Wallace vs. Stan Van Gundy. From the Cleveland Plain-Dealer:
Cavs forward Ben Wallace was angered today when he heard Magic coach Stan Van Gundy’s comments about his supposed flopping in Game 3. On Monday Van Gundy said “Ben Wallace and Mo Williams fell down more than a baby learning to walk.”
Wallace, who is a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year and does not have a reputation as a flopper, was not happy with that comment.
“Either come out there and do something about it or shut the (expletive) up,” Wallace said after the Cavs shootaround this morning at Amway Arena. “That’s what I tell him.”
After my first in-person encounter with Big Ben, when I realized that his calves were bigger than my head and that his game-face glare melted the free cheeses at the press junket we were at, I adopted a policy to not say anything bad about him. So that’s all I’ve got for this story. Best of luck to SVG.
i guess this stan guy just doesn’t get it you don’t call out people who take pride in defense you asswhole . im happy ben spoke out against this leprechaun lookin jerk
big ben is nasty. his game isn’t what it used to be but is still a hooper and would be a great addition on most squads…and yes he will kill you if provoked.
also ron ron backed off when challenged a few years ago. nuff said
Well, the sad fact of the matter is that ever since Ben Wallace started playing in Cleveland, he picked up a few tricks from his buddy Varejao. Seriously, on two separate occasions, Howard was too ‘strong’ for Wallace, and he fell into the photographers. For having the calves of the writers head, its obvious that if this was not a flop, he surely would have held his ground. Well some of it, I mean, it is Dwight Howard.
Ben does flop…maybe he’s not as tough as he used to be
Big Ben should refund a lot of his paycheck this year. He’s robbing the Cavs.
I guess one gets cranky sitting on the bench 46 minutes a game–I hope one of those big calves doesn’t cramp up when Ben unexpectedly has to enter the game!
And as my wife suggested, someone should take some clippers and cut off that dumbass braided goatee! Please!
And no, I would not say this to Ben to his face!
Keep talking Stan! Stan does indeed get it.
(Ron A. backed off? I don’t recall that. I do recall Ben ruining the Pacers though with his cheap shot.)
No Homo but Ben don’t look like he got big calves…
Ben was flopping, but it is apart of the game. It is up to the Refs to call the Bull, but they take the easier way out. Dwight has to be vertical in his movements and he will get easier baskets and less silly fouls called on him.
Ben is right in what he says to SVG. Van Gundy isn’t Byron Scott, Phil Jackson, Doc, McHale, where he can fall back on his respectability as a player. Coaches should not direct criticisms at opposing player, but in this case he has the match up advantage.
Dwight is rising and Wallace is falling, such is life…
i respect mo more than i did, that was a hell of a shot he took, n it messed his orbital area up real nice…so props to him
and stan…calm down, youv got to be more cool and collected not like a hormonal teenager, your makin lots of enemies
Great points by Kudabeen–and I recant regarding Stan’s calling Wallace out. (But Ben should still repay some unearned $ (imagine if the NBA worked like the NFL regarding salaries?!) and get rid of that braided goatee.)
Yeah Ben’s salary and braided goatee is drawing a lot of attention to how much his game has feel off…
no, ron didnt want any part a ben…
stan will inevitably end up talking himself right out of a coaching job by next season. or worse yet, get a job where all the players genuinely hate the guy and dont fall in line w/ what he’s got goin on and gets his ass fired promptly, thus ensuring he ends up back w/ kevin harlan.
hahaha props to SVG for calling out ben, those were pathetic flops straight from Varejao’s book. Ben’s response is hilarious, you would think he’s defending himself on allegations of playing too hard or too physical.. “YEAH IM FLOPPING, COME AND DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT, YOU CANT STOP THE FLOP!!!”
[i44.tinypic.com]
Ron-Ron ass got real sane when Ben mushed the shit out of him.
Dear Ben Wallace, Free speech is a consitutional right in these parts. It is also part of the game.. Why not try harder to be a factor in the next game instead of showing us your limited vocabulary.. Ben is a class act minus the cl.. Ben, maybe there is an opening on the show “SCRUBS” which is what you have become these days.. By the way, the truth hurtz cause you did FLOP like a fish outta water.. And I don’t like SVG either..
ben was floppin period. He does that all the time on the cavs and SINCE defense is his supposed specialty, refs are calling that as wrongful offensive charges. whats wrong wit ron sayin what is plain to see.
and d-wight is NOT stronger than ben wallace. Dwight is about an INCH taller than lebron when they stand next to each other. ben wallace is what 6-8 and huge. Thats not a lot smaller he just flops period.
Of course he is flopping and of course he would whip SVG’s ass. If Ben went at SVG, nobody on Orlando would stop him. Even if they loved their coach, nobody really wants to see a pissed of Big Ben.
Orlando is up 2-1 right now and 1 missed shot away from being up 3-0.. seems they have done something about it..
peeps artest didnt back off he just did the rodman provoke the other dude till hes pissed off and let him push you or throw u down.
Anyone still think Cleveland is fine??
if they get even more help from the refs than at the end of regulation, then maybe they can still win.
Magic wins. 3-1.
Damn.
Ben Wallace, a nobody, talking shit.
Mo williams, a first time all star who contributes nothing for his team in this series, making guarantees.
Damn. And this is the ‘BEST TEAM IN BASKETBALL’?
@ Lakeshow:
HAHA. Right on.
Hey doc? Still think your team is fine? You still think your team could have been up 3-0?
Your team wins, you talk shit.
My team wins OR loses, I’ll talk shit.
But now my team wins and has a 3-1 lead over a favored team, i’ll talk MORE shit. Deal with it.
*Ben Wallace, a nobody TODAY… Gotta give him his props, cat was killing back in Detroit.
They betta have a Dwight Howard puppet made and have him and Kobe kick’n it. LOL
I’ve lost all respect for SVG this season. On the other hand, this series I lost some respect for Mo Williams and Big Ben. Bron is killing himself out there. Where are you guys?
Speak on it GQ…
Cavs are finished. Can’t wait to see the gone fishing pictures on Thursday.
Big Ben is still alive??
[www.squidoo.com]
Ben who? Shut the F*ck up
2qq-U got me mixed up with somebody else.I dont get into that bullshit with you I call every game like I see it and been here after every game.U happy ya team won but I could care less about ya bullshit predictions who aint gonna predict they team gonna win dick.U been saying ya team in 4,5,6,7 whatever fit after every game this playoffs fall back and read my daily posts before u talk that bullshit.
Ben and D.How both need to yell at SVG for his gear on the bench. That mock neck shirt is played. Get a new look fam
I think Mo Williams needs to shut the f*ck up right about now. I’m sure his teammates are telling him that now.
the magic are just a better team but they cant beat the cavs and the refs and nike at the same time