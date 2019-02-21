Bernie Sanders Got A Custom And1 Mixtape Highlighting His Bank Shot

Twitter

Earlier this week, Vermont senator Bernie Sanders announced his decision to seek the Democratic Party’s nomination for President of the United States during the 2020 election. As such, that means Sanders — like all 16,738 other people seeking the party’s nomination — will do whatever he can to appeal to voters between now and the various primaries that will take place in the lead-up to the Democratic National Convention next July.

All this stuff is going to be overanalyzed to hell and back by people who, like, want to know if Kamala Harris or Elizabeth Warren or Sanders is fit to be president based on the condiments they put on a burger, which is not a joke, because Barack Obama putting dijon mustard on a burger in 2009 was A Thing (which, albeit, was after he was elected) and oh my god was it dumb.

Anyway, I do not work in politics, but I do like to think I understand basketball, so if Sanders was smart, he would consider putting this extremely good video, made by Vermont Law School Student Bar Association president Kyle Clauss, everywhere.