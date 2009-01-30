Friday Favorites

Because it’s Friday and there’s nothing better to do, how about a random question/list? Today’s topic:
What is your favorite All-Star memory?
I have two:
1992: After Magic Johnson had retired a few months earlier, the fans still voted him in for the All-Star Game in Orlando — one of the few times an undeserving All-Star pick wasn’t bashed by everyone. Coming back for (what we figured was) one more game, Magic put on a show. Running the break and distributing like he’d been running “Showtime” next to guys like Clyde Drexler, David Robinson and Chris Mullin his entire career, Magic racked up 25 points, five boards and nine assists in an MVP performance. (The West won by 40.) When Magic capped it off with a deep fadeaway three over Isiah Thomas in the final minute, the crowd exploded and I was headed for the driveway to try that same shot.
2007: This was not only my first All-Star experience in-person, but also my first trip to Las Vegas. Because a lot of the stuff I went to was of the shuttle-bus-here, shuttle-bus-there media variety, I avoided most of the infamous drama of The Strip that weekend; the worst thing I was involved in was when Paris Hilton and her entourage came gliding through a casino we were at and almost caused a riot. Seeing the media circus surrounding Yao Ming and Kobe, sitting next to Chris Bosh while he offered an awkward “Um…Happy New Year?” to a Chinese TV broadcast, talking to a slightly overwhelmed Gerald Green a few hours before he’d make himself famous — plus the parties — a lot of it was surreal as my first major reporting experience on that level. As for the game itself, it was another blowout for the West. Kobe scored 31 with five boards, six assists and four steals to take MVP.
I liked seeing Mariah Carey squeezed into that jersey/dress when the All Star game was in Atlanta.
The 92 Allstar game is especially memorable….The other one would be I gues it was MJ’s last all star game, where he hit the last second shot only to be shown up by Kobe. Another one is the mad comeback by AI and Stephon for the East to beat what everyone thought was a much better Western squad. Those were probably the 3 best all star games.
Here is the link–
[www.youtube.com]
I cant believe he didn’t win this one…
I think Kenny Smith was talking about it the other day saying that (the comp missed like 20 dunks) “that’s like someone missing all the shots in the three point contest and still winning it.
Gotta blame Jermaine O’Neal for the Jordan/2003 finish. If he hadn’t fouled Kobe after MJ’s shot, the game never goes to overtime.
I got the 92 ASG on tape… I still remember when Deion Sanders and MC Hammer were shown near courtside watching the game. One of my fav’s was the 2001 Game which oddly never gets shown on Classic Sports or NBA TV. (I really believe its because AI won MVP)
Easy.
360 windmill. Against the grain.
GOAT dunker of all time on Oakland
@Haterade — Alright, given a few years of distance and setting my Seattle/short guy biases aside … you’re right, Iguodala deserved to win that one. But then again, Shawn Kemp deserved to win over Dee Brown in ’91 (or whatever year that was), so let’s just call it overdue karma for the 206.
Favorite moment? Jason Richardson passing to himself using Carlos Boozer’s forehead. Remember that one?
Gotta go 1992. That whole Magic thing was amazing to me. I said if he hits this three I am going nuts.
Three hits, and I got nuts. It was the closest to a storybook ending as you could ever have.
@ AB– Heres the clip of that one…
[www.youtube.com]
At that time I would have agreed with you, but looking at it 18 years later, it seems to me that the showmanship had to go to Dee Brown, pumping up his Reebok’s before the dunk, ans Kemp didn’t look like he got that high, if you watch it it seems that he was on his way down on those dunks. So I see why they gave to D Brown. But come on 20 times you miss a dunk and still win, just BS. I hope his ass get’s handed to him. They need to do it like back in the day with three dunks and you keep the highest score.
@Diego – You aint never lied. thats when she was at the peak of her powers right there
i think the year the east came back behind Marbury and Iverson and i think it was Tmacs first all star game. they were losing for alot of it, but they came back in the fourth quarter. i think it was 2001, the east won by 1. they had a squad full of guards. [en.wikipedia.org]
The second time T-Mac threw the ball off the glass for a Slam was ridiculous.
I’ll go old-school. Pippen MVP in his bright red shoes.
The 01 game when we went to the chip.And the 02 game in the Illadelph.I had some good ass seats watching Kobe get booed in his hometown for busting our ass while talking shit to AI in the finals from the year before.
kobe getting booed in philly while trying so hard to be liked. I will never forgive him for running eddie jones out of town.
Shaqs dunk on David Robinson in the Alamodome.
Has to be the Magic ’92 game eassssillly….it meant so much more than just a game (specially at the time when we knew a lot less about the disease and that he would recover so well)…to have him back on the court and putting up a performance like that! All the players seemed to be so into the moment and enjoying it…it was truly Magical (lame joke, but it fits)!
I agree with you Austin on the ’92 All-Star game. That one is burned in my memory. I think I still got it on tape.
I also got to shot out to when it was in Utah and Malone and Stock won the MVP. Kind of lame/cool at the same time.
I’d say the 1998 allstar game. You had Penny Hardaway vs. Jason Kidd. Kidd played in Phoenix and had the blonde hair going and both were in there prime. You also had a healthy Grant Hill and Kobe’s first Allstar appearance. I remember Penny and Kidd going back and forth.
Starbury and AI leading East to a W was good game.
’92 of course.
But I find that even though some of the other games were lacking compared some, but there were still some crazy moments, like when T-Mac first passed it off the board to himself, or Shaq’s airball 3, etc, ASG is still fun to watch
Mj’s apparent game winner in Atlanta 2003.
i still despise Jo for that foul on Kobe that forced OT
michael jordan hitting that game winner in his final AS game in 03… oh wait
kobe had to ruin it
T-mac with that of the back board dunk. andre iguodala winning the dunk contest and then losing because well his opponent was short. gerald green last year? on his socks? between the legs? anyone who can dunk knows how hard that is anyone who doesn’t is not really impressed.
and of course VC dunk contest… untapped.
jamal magloire with his 11 and 10 averages as an all star
D12 and his stupid superman dunk ruined it for me lol it wasn’t a dunk, but he still deserved to win because every other dunk was impressive.
