Friday Favorites

Because it’s Friday and there’s nothing better to do, how about a random question/list? Today’s topic:

What is your favorite All-Star memory?

I have two:

1992: After Magic Johnson had retired a few months earlier, the fans still voted him in for the All-Star Game in Orlando — one of the few times an undeserving All-Star pick wasn’t bashed by everyone. Coming back for (what we figured was) one more game, Magic put on a show. Running the break and distributing like he’d been running “Showtime” next to guys like Clyde Drexler, David Robinson and Chris Mullin his entire career, Magic racked up 25 points, five boards and nine assists in an MVP performance. (The West won by 40.) When Magic capped it off with a deep fadeaway three over Isiah Thomas in the final minute, the crowd exploded and I was headed for the driveway to try that same shot.

2007: This was not only my first All-Star experience in-person, but also my first trip to Las Vegas. Because a lot of the stuff I went to was of the shuttle-bus-here, shuttle-bus-there media variety, I avoided most of the infamous drama of The Strip that weekend; the worst thing I was involved in was when Paris Hilton and her entourage came gliding through a casino we were at and almost caused a riot. Seeing the media circus surrounding Yao Ming and Kobe, sitting next to Chris Bosh while he offered an awkward “Um…Happy New Year?” to a Chinese TV broadcast, talking to a slightly overwhelmed Gerald Green a few hours before he’d make himself famous — plus the parties — a lot of it was surreal as my first major reporting experience on that level. As for the game itself, it was another blowout for the West. Kobe scored 31 with five boards, six assists and four steals to take MVP.