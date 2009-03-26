Best Cheerleaders of the Sweet 16

Thank God for the great Americans at COED Magazine. Someone had to put together photo galleries of the cheerleaders from every school in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16, and they stepped up to the plate.
Check them out and then let us know who you voted for in the comments section. North Carolina is gonna be tough to defeat…
don’t sleep on Oklahoma…
Oklahoma is solid, but how about my girls from ‘Nova??
Alright I glanced through the page. I can’t vote on this without taking the proper hour it would take to get through all the pictures. This can’t be done at work.
That’s ok. Take your time to make informed decisions.
unc looks like they will be tough to beat. but seems msu is 2nd based on the poll. there is always the one girl who gives there team a win.
mich st. no doubt. ya’ll peep the girl in the big picture??
the only thing i don’t like about this contest is that often times the cheerleaders aren’t even half as fine as most of the other students. At my school the regular girls that just go to class and get faded in the stands during the game are way finer.
need a contest of sweet sixteen sluttiest sororities.
damn i got websensed (blocked) at work
michigan state and oklahoma are my favorites. my stupid uconn has always been very disappointing in that department.
I vote for all them bitches.
Finally an NCAA post I care about.
You know Izzo gets down with those blizzos.
If it was solely about the cheekeaders ASU would be a final four tean every year.