Best Cheerleaders of the Sweet 16

#NCAA Tournament
03.26.09 9 years ago 12 Comments

Thank God for the great Americans at COED Magazine. Someone had to put together photo galleries of the cheerleaders from every school in the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16, and they stepped up to the plate.

Check them out and then let us know who you voted for in the comments section. North Carolina is gonna be tough to defeat…

Our Dimes Archive
12/8 – Kimberly
12/4 – Cristi
12/2 – Rea
11/24 – The Best of the HEAT Dancers
11/21 – Andrea Joy
11/20 – Ashley
11/14 – Kenya
11/13 – Natalie
11/12 – Kristina
11/11 – Stacey
11/10 – Sarah Michelle
11/6 – Loren
11/5 – Luanna
10/8 – Maria Clifton

Around The Web

TOPICS#NCAA Tournament
TAGSCOLLEGEDimepieceDUKEMarch MadnessMemphisNCAA TournamentNORTH CAROLINAoklahomaPittReal StoriesVILLANOVA

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP