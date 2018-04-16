Here Are The Best Ankle Breakers From All 30 NBA Teams This Season

Getty Image

Every spring, when the NBA season inevitably comes to a close, we have to take our consolation where we can get it. We derive much of that from the excitement of the playoffs. But it also offers us an opportunity to take a look back at some of the most exciting moments of the regular season.

And because this is the NBA, there’s never any shortage of highlight reel plays to choose from. The league has also become increasingly savvy about regularly delivering fans highlight mixes that are much broader in scope on a near weekly basis.

For instance, take their “30 Best Handles And Crossovers of the Week” video series that has become a staple of digital output. On Monday, they blessed us with the best crossover move from each individual team from this past season.