The NBA has evolved into a league that values players who can stretch the floor and put three points on the board in an instant, but whether it comes in the NBA Dunk Contest, a fast break, or on a contested push into the paint, nothing captivates a crowd or announces a player’s dominance over gravity (and sometimes his opponent) like a ferocious dunk.
Our list of best NBA dunkers is filled with serious veterans like LeBron James and Andre Igoudala. It also includes spry young bodies like Zach Lavine and Aaron Gordon, who gave us arguably the most exciting dunk contest ever in 2016.
Here are the 15 best dunkers in the NBA right now.
one of the most underrated dunks from Lebron that doesn’t get talked about as much..was when he jumped over John Lucas iii and catches the lob mid air and dunks it, one of the best dunks I’ve ever seen.
Harrison Barnes is mostly trash, but dude has surprising hops.
That he does. I’d even settle for him just being some team’s athletic guy. But he can’t seem to even get that going right now. We’ll see
I’d bump Blake up to top 3 but, for lack of a better term, CP3 gets an assist for the ranking. The placement of those lobs …perfect.
Word on everything to the Vince Carter inclusion.
Cool list.
No doubt. Your comment’s appreciated, per usual.
No doubt. You comment’s always appreciated.
those boys in minnesota are worth the price of admission
Best at running scared from the Dunk Contest even after promising to do it:
1) Lebron James