Getty Image

The NBA has evolved into a league that values players who can stretch the floor and put three points on the board in an instant, but whether it comes in the NBA Dunk Contest, a fast break, or on a contested push into the paint, nothing captivates a crowd or announces a player’s dominance over gravity (and sometimes his opponent) like a ferocious dunk.

Our list of best NBA dunkers is filled with serious veterans like LeBron James and Andre Igoudala. It also includes spry young bodies like Zach Lavine and Aaron Gordon, who gave us arguably the most exciting dunk contest ever in 2016.

Here are the 15 best dunkers in the NBA right now.