Which Team Has The Absolute Best Logo In The NBA?

#Golden State Warriors #Miami Heat #Chicago Bulls
Associate Editor
09.08.15 10 Comments

Chicago Bulls Logo

There are something like 1,000,000 different debates involving various things in the NBA being the “best.” Is LeBron James the best basketball player on earth, or is it Anthony Davis or Kevin Durant? Was Stephen Curry the best player in the league last year, or was it James Harden? Is the best coach in the league Gregg Popovich, or is it someone else?

One such topic is the debate over which NBA team has the best logo. It’s certainly not as prominent, but throw a Celtics fan and a Knicks fan in a room together and it can turn into a really entertaining discussion. Grantland basketball guru Zach Lowe decided to tackle this very, very important question, ranking all 30 team logos in the Association. Here’s how his list looked:

  1. Chicago Bulls
  2. Charlotte Hornets
  3. Miami Heat
  4. Milwaukee Bucks
  5. Memphis Grizzlies
  6. Boston Celtics
  7. Portland Trail Blazers
  8. Toronto Raptors
  9. Philadelphia 76ers
  10. Golden State Warriors
  11. Atlanta Hawks
  12. San Antonio Spurs
  13. Indiana Pacers
  14. New Orleans Pelicans
  15. Los Angeles Lakers
  16. Houston Rockets
  17. Brooklyn Nets
  18. Phoenix Suns
  19. Orlando Magic
  20. Cleveland Cavaliers
  21. Washington Wizards
  22. Utah Jazz
  23. Dallas Mavericks
  24. Sacramento Kings
  25. Denver Nuggets
  26. New York Knicks
  27. Minnesota Timberwolves
  28. Detroit Pistons
  29. Los Angeles Clippers
  30. Oklahoma City Thunder

While I personally strenuously object to some of these – Golden State’s logo is one of the three best in the league, in my eyes – there is no denying that the Bulls deserve to be No. 1. Here’s a little bit of what Lowe had to say about Chicago’s iconic logo:

This was never going to end anywhere else. This thing is perfect, right down to the red on the tips of the horns, which suggests that this mean motherfucker just gored some poor sap. Look at that glare, and those flaring nostrils! The most enjoyable forms of entertainment tiptoe to the border of kitsch without crossing over, and that’s right where this logo stops. Add another color, and that blaring red might lose 5 percent of its power. Depict a full head-to-toe bull, and you’ll end up with a children’s cartoon character.

This is a cartoon, but it’s not quite cartoonish. It’s simple and clear, and it depicts exactly what the team wants to be: a tough group about to shove the ball down your throat. Thank god the franchise didn’t pollute it with the awful balloon letter font that tars the court design.

Of course, most of these teams are one spot higher than they should be. Everyone knows that the classic Seattle Supersonics logo is better than basically every other logo in the league.

(Via Grantland, via sportslogos.net)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Miami Heat#Chicago Bulls
TAGSCHARLOTTE HORNETSCHICAGO BULLSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSMIAMI HEATSEATTLE SUPERSONICS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP