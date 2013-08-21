Best of NBA Instagram: Nate Robinson Crossing Over Annoyed Portugese Travelers

If Nate Robinson has proven anything over his career, it’s that being 5-9 NBA player can have some advantages in life. The new Nuggets guard and social media sensation was in an airport in Portugal with the Basketball Without Borders program and decided to show off his crossover in front of bemused passengers.

The best of the bunch (because they were all so tremendous) was the last middle-aged woman who attempted to strip the ball away from the former dunk champion. But picture rushing to catch your next flight, or to use the bathroom, or to finally have that first cigarette, and the blur of Nate Robinson flashes by you, stopping you in your tracks. Yeah, so not everyone was as light-hearted as Nate.

Robinson led the injury-prone Bulls past the Brooklyn Nets in seven games during the opening round of this past season’s playoffs. He proved pivotal in the Bulls’ making the Eastern Conference semi’s, scoring 34 points in just 28 minutes during the now-classic triple-overtime game 4 Bulls victory to give the team a 3-1 series lead.

The off-guard in the body of a point guard averaged 13.1 points and 4.4 assists in a little over 25 minutes a game last season as the Bulls’ sixth man. The Nuggets signed him to a two-year deal as an unrestricted free agent this off-season

Bystanders in the airport were just looking for a regular day, instead they were given a quick practice session against one of the more exciting bench players in the NBA. You can overhear the person recording the video telling him “split the defenders, Nate.” Maybe he’s practicing his pick-and-roll situations. Then again, maybe he’s just being Nate Robinson.

The type of guy that we next found chilling with Method Man during a layover in Amsterdam.

Never change Nate.

