The Best Phantom Dunks Of The 2013-14 NBA Season

08.20.14 4 years ago

We already showed you the best dunks of the 2013-14 NBA Season, but with NBA cameras seemingly in every little crevice of the arena, they can now slow down the action, so you can watch every morsel of a throw-down frame by glorious frame. These delicious dunks never looked more reverential, and now you can experience all the high-flying action from last season in slow motion.

Personally, nothing is quite as awe-inspiring as Gerald Green receiving the go for lift off, and when it gets slowed down on the phantom camera, it really approaches capital A, Artthe Kant kind.

What was your favorite phantom dunk of the year?

