Best players to never make it in the NBA

07.23.09 9 years ago 207 Comments

Slow news days in the offseason lead to inter-Dime crew arguments that last way longer than necessary. Last week it was the “Who has the best handle?” debate. Today, after Marcus Hatten of all people got a mention in Smack, we’ve been talking about the best players we’ve ever seen who didn’t make it to (or stick in) the NBA.

Everybody’s got a story about one: A dude who never made it past the playground, a high schooler who was G-O-D locally, a college guy who you just knew had pro game but for some reason didn’t work out. Maybe the guy even got drafted or had a 10-day, but he never stuck around to make an impression.

Who’s the best player you’ve ever seen who never made it in the NBA?

Around The Web

TAGSCOLLEGEDimeMagReal Stories

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP