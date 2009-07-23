Best players to never make it in the NBA

Slow news days in the offseason lead to inter-Dime crew arguments that last way longer than necessary. Last week it was the “Who has the best handle?” debate. Today, after Marcus Hatten of all people got a mention in Smack, we’ve been talking about the best players we’ve ever seen who didn’t make it to (or stick in) the NBA.
Everybody’s got a story about one: A dude who never made it past the playground, a high schooler who was G-O-D locally, a college guy who you just knew had pro game but for some reason didn’t work out. Maybe the guy even got drafted or had a 10-day, but he never stuck around to make an impression.
Who’s the best player you’ve ever seen who never made it in the NBA?
earl ‘the goat’ manigault
Best player I ever saw who didn’t make it to the NBA was this kid named Jerod Thompson. JT looked nothing like a ballplayer. Small white kid. Maybe 5’11 145lbs soaking wet. He had an ill crossover and a lazy left handed stroke that was money from about 30 feet. And he won a summer league dunk contes!!! His game was crazy. In my mind the only reason he never got a shot in the league was his size and maybe a little reverse racism. I know the league has had players like Mugsy, Spudd, and Earl (Boykins), but has the league ever had any small white players? Anyway JT gets my vote and if you saw him play you probably agree.
Khalid El-Amin
Joe Forte….. left Carolina too damn early.
Doug Wrenn. A hot head from Seattle, WA. He used to give Jamal Crawford, Jason Terry, Mike Dickerson, Mark Stanford, Donald Watts,GP, Shawn Kemp, and all them boyz that played at Ballys and Seattle U the biZZZZness.
He went to Uconn and got in some trouble then bounced around several leagues, but he was the truth!
I have played ball from coast to coast and I thik he was the biggest waste I have seen. most of yall wont know him because seattle didnt get props back then..
That is all.
Adam Guier. Best player never to make anywhere.
G-mac baby…
Ronnie Fields, youtube this guy, filthy.
Ed Cota comes to mind…
Pete Woolfok: He played for University of Richmond back in the mid to late eighties. 6-5 center who absolutely destroyed David Robinson when the Spiders played Navy. Too short to play in the post in the bigs, and too slow to make the transition to the wing, he never garnered any NBA interest. There was a time when a 6-5 and under league was starting to form, but it didn’t take off until years later as the WNBA
Joe Forte, Matean Cleaves, Ed Cota, Ed O’Bannon
Here’s a better view of the Lebron crowning.
[ebaumnation.com]
@JCUB
Ed Cota for sure… didn’t he have 20 assists in a college game once?
ndui ebi…………….
Dajuan Muthafluckin Wagner… Damn Juanny!!!
this fake Hot Sauce
[www.youtube.com]
CHRIS HERREN.
Walter Berry….Miles Simon….Anderson Hunt
Anwer Khaja, Bayview Secondary School, Richmond Hill, ON, Canada
This guy was a 6’1 guard who was just filthy…once scored 30+ in a competititve high school game and almost dunked before blowing out his knee at 15. He was NBA material fo sho!
LEN BIAS……….
Leroy Smith! You know, the guy who motivized Michael Jordan!
Trajan Langdon.
Living…Jimmy King(Original member of Fab Five)
Deceased…LEN BIAS( Would’ve killed the League .was a beast in the ACC.)
Miles Simon, Arizona Wildcats.
Never paned out in the L for some reason but was siiick in college.
Wow a Chris Herren mentioning, lovesit.
Ask Kevin Garnett about Ronnie Fields
[www.youtube.com]
Elton Brown…. played for virginia a few years back… but this guy’s a monster rebounder and very physical, a double-double machine.
Darius Washington…i hope he makes it back the L, missed free throws are the reason he isnt playing in the NBA.
Dre, you were old enough to have seen the Goat? What was his game like? What kind of player was he? I know almost nothing about im. It’s too bad, cuz if he came up in this day and age, he would have gotten mad love like Skip, Bone Collector or Homicide.
SoopaTroopa – C.Herren was/is NYCE!!!!
the 2000 draft class comes to mind…
darius rice also…
Bobby Hurley
Charles O’Bannon
Shawn Respert
@ 22 what the hell is motivized???
Tie: Randolph Childress and Lou Roe
@ MJAX, HANLEEZY
if you ever get the chance, read “Fall River Dreams” (basically the story of Chris Herren). great read.
The dude Ron Artest said was the best player.
Queenbridge for evea!!
Hank Geathers. I never saw him play but I figured the guy deserves a honorable mention.
My bad Gathers*
Dajuan Wagner was the truth! When he first hit the league, I thought he was the next Iverson. Wonder what comp he’s killing right now? Last I heard, he was playing pro in Poland, but that was a couple of years ago.
Always thought Troy Bell could make it in the League (so did the Logo, Jerry West, who drafted him in the first round). Had great handles and athleticism. In college dude could get the rim at will.
Another dude I liked alot was Hollis Price, a skinny dude who shot the lights out. Put the Sooners on the map by leading them to the Final Four. Would Blake Griffin had come to Oklahoma if Price hadnt led Oklahoma? Maybe not. Always wondered how Juan Dixon could stick in the league, but not Hollis Price, seeing as they both had identical games.
Come to think of it, all the guys I listed were all undersized 2s. It’s like they came an era too early, before the League started embracing Ben Gordon and Monta Ellis type players.
Best I ever saw at the time vs. their own level of competition.
Estaban Weaver at age 16 (around 1996)
Schea Cotton at age 14 (around 1994)
Charles Haney at age 14 (around 1994)
They weren’t necessarily better than the players listed, but for their time and age they were great. This may be an answer to a different question though.
HOOK MITCHELL
Oh, forgot to mention Alimoe from And 1. At 6’5 or 6’6 with his handles and court vision, he could have carved out a Brian Shaw-like career AT LEAST.
got to second that on Miles Simon. He was flat out a top five college player when hge was at Arizona, good handel vision and shooting ability. Though he wasa tad small for the SG slot at 6’4, there are plenty of players that are 6’4 that stick in the league and even do well. Ben Gorden, JJ redick, Wade, etc.
Also another zona player, Salim Stoudamire, best shooter in the last 20 years in college, put REdick and Loften to shame. I have never seen a player move so well with out the ball, have such a quick release and be able to shoot in so many ways. Pull ups from either side, runner, floater, fades, catch and shoot. You name a type of Shot and Salim would drop it in from anywhere on the court. Supposedly for shooting practice he would shoot 10 times from every letter on the Arizona mid court logo with the cactus and nail them all.
Also another is recent. Reggie Williams from VMI, 6’6 and a pure scoring machine and two guard who never got any real shot at the league do to comming from a small school that didn’t make the tourny
Andrew Parker from Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. This kid was around 6’5 210. Built and could jump out the gym. Quick as hell. His only problem was that undisciplined and well, lets face it, if you grew up in Edmonton, you’re not going to get much exposure from the NCAA. Overall, dude was one of the funniest and easy going cats around. But yeah, Youtube Andrew Parker, that’s my boy right there.
god shammgod
Adam Morrison, and that Kwame Brown guy…. Oh, they’re still in the league? whoa
Randolph Childress, Scotty Thurman
Gerry McNamara
Yo! God Shammgod was nice, but Ronnie Fields was nicer! Still gotta say Wrenn though
I have 3. Dejaun Wagner,God Shammgod, and Ronnie Fields. Fields would have been one of the most popular players in the NBA. I think Juanny would have been like a Dwyane wade type; an undersized 2. And Shamm he would have been one of the most productive point guards in the league with a better jumpshot. He has the best handle I have ever witnessed. The man has moves named after him all over the city. That says alot.
Ricky Rubio