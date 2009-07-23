Best players to never make it in the NBA

Slow news days in the offseason lead to inter-Dime crew arguments that last way longer than necessary. Last week it was the “Who has the best handle?” debate. Today, after Marcus Hatten of all people got a mention in Smack, we’ve been talking about the best players we’ve ever seen who didn’t make it to (or stick in) the NBA.

Everybody’s got a story about one: A dude who never made it past the playground, a high schooler who was G-O-D locally, a college guy who you just knew had pro game but for some reason didn’t work out. Maybe the guy even got drafted or had a 10-day, but he never stuck around to make an impression.

Who’s the best player you’ve ever seen who never made it in the NBA?