The Best Shooting Guards In The NBA Right Now, Ranked

01.26.19 2 hours ago

Getty Image

As the NBA continues to evolve, there’s been an ongoing trend toward positionless basketball. We’ve seen that reflected in the way All-Star selections are made today, as the ballot now simply consists of “frontcourt” and “backcourt” players.

It’s become harder and harder to pin down certain players to one particular position. This is especially true for tall, lengthy wings who regularly log time at point, shooting guard, and small forward.

That gave us a unique challenge as we were putting together our list of the NBA’s top shooting guards. Regardless, we did our best to confine the ranking to those players most closely associated with that position, along with a couple who are in that tweener area that is a bit more difficult to define.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Klay Thompson#Jimmy Butler#James Harden
TAGSJAMES HARDENJIMMY BUTLERKlay Thompson

Listen To This

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.25.19 19 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

01.23.19 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.22.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

01.21.19 5 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

01.18.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

01.15.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP