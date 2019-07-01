Getty Image

Kevin Durant announced through Adrian Wojnarowski’s tweets that he planned to announce his free agency decision through the Instagram account of his business venture, Boardroom. In a post-Decision world, this was especially shrewd — as the follower count of said Instagram account skyrocketed in the wake of the Woj Bomb befor the real bomb.

The Boardroom Instagram account had 26.7k followers at the start of the day. Already more than doubled that to 65.2k less than 15 minutes after the Woj tweet. — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) June 30, 2019

But Wojnarowski found out where Durant was going before his 6 p.m. Instadecision and tweeted it to the masses, which sparked a round of conforming reports and sort of ruined the surprise anyway. Still, Durant is the latest major free agent to eschew the normal scuttlebutt that comes with sports personnel decisions and use his own platform to announce big news. And though an Instagram decision is a far cry from a TV show on ESPN, it does double as a great marketing opportunity for something Durant wants to see grow.