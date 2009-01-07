Beware of Joel Przybilla’s Grandma

When Joel Przybilla woke up this morning, I doubt that he was happy to see his name in the paper for this. After scrapping with Tyson Chandler last Friday, Przybilla’s 83-year-old grandmother-in-law, Stella Stawski, has called out David Stern for fining her granddaughter’s husband.
“The altercation started with the other young man,” Stawski, who lives in suburban Milwaukee, said this morning. “The first punch was done to Joel, not the other way around. … That was a totally flagrant foul.”
Clearly knowlegable of the game, I know that my grandma wouldn’t even know what a flagrant foul was. What’s even funnier is that Stawski’s defense of Przybilla, which almost included a letter-writing campaign to Stern objecting to the fine, was news to her own daughter, Ellen Nygren, Przybilla’s mother-in-law.
“My mom? Uh-oh,” Nygren said. “She is an avid basketball fan. I really don’t know what the heck is going on. Oh, my gosh.”
Unless Stawski was worried about the $7,500 fine affecting her birthday present, I don’t think Przybilla â€“ currently making $6,310,150 this season â€“ is losing any sleep.
Source: Star Tribune
thats jokes, impressive for a Grandma tho!
Przybilla: “Grandma, sit your ass down!”
Thats some bull. Przybilla’s stupid ass started that shit
WorD!
This whole grandma and the nba thing just had me thinking of Larry Johnson
Pryzbilla’s whole family is hardcore
I doubt Pryzbilla’s grandmother-in-law would’ve flinched and back tracked like Pryz did. He looked scared to death of Tyson.
They always talk about how much of a tough guy Joel is, yet when he finally got into it he definitely did flinch and back track. Blazer announcer Mike Rice had the great line of “That would be like pacquiao vs de la hoya, and Joel would be pacquiao.”
The Portland announcers also came to the conclusion in the game vs the Lakers that Sergio would TKO Vujacic in the 3rd round, while Bayless would drop him in round 1. Yes, this is what they debate….
if the announcers are like that in Portland then I can see y they were called the JailBlazers.. they had to live up to the hype that the announcers were giving them
If Joel is indeed the Vanilla Gorilla, then Granny is definitely the Silver Back.
Who knew is grandma was a ride or die chick!
* His
lol @ fallinup
nice post on this one
But I did see Joel backtrack, he wasn’t looking MMA’ish too me
Get em granny!
heheh.. now thats a good grandma.
Joel Przybilla is an avid boxer in the off season. Might be why they were talking about him being tough.
Chandler would’ve gotten mixed, straight up.
if you dont like the blazers announcers, its simple and common sense, STOP WATCHING *FREE* STREAMS OF THE GAMES WHERE THEY HAVE BLAZERS CALLING THE GAME. idiots get SO annoyed by what they say yet they cant stop watching it. put it on mute or something u idiots.
also WATCH THE DAMN replay. joel has a broken wrist and chandler hacked him on the wrist that started the whole thing. some people just refuse to see what really happened.
to cp3daman , your a fucking idiot. pryzbilla has a broken wrist and like a little baby chandler hits the broken wrist. After the game chandler says he didnt know pryz had a broken wrist. what the fuck is pryz wearing a tree trunk of tape on his arm for then? guess thats somethign you learn at college. and pryz wasnt flinching, he was bringing his boxing out, floating like a butterfly about to sting like a bee if chandler came close to him again. see, pryz is smart, he stands up, but he wont actually fight because he will get suspended and hurt his team, unlike the dumbass chandler who had to miss a game.
Prz is a better center than Oden OR Chandler, and could take either of them in a fight. Shhhh…