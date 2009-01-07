Beware of Joel Przybilla’s Grandma

01.07.09 10 years ago
Joel Przybilla

When Joel Przybilla woke up this morning, I doubt that he was happy to see his name in the paper for this. After scrapping with Tyson Chandler last Friday, Przybilla’s 83-year-old grandmother-in-law, Stella Stawski, has called out David Stern for fining her granddaughter’s husband.

“The altercation started with the other young man,” Stawski, who lives in suburban Milwaukee, said this morning. “The first punch was done to Joel, not the other way around. … That was a totally flagrant foul.”

Clearly knowlegable of the game, I know that my grandma wouldn’t even know what a flagrant foul was. What’s even funnier is that Stawski’s defense of Przybilla, which almost included a letter-writing campaign to Stern objecting to the fine, was news to her own daughter, Ellen Nygren, Przybilla’s mother-in-law.

“My mom? Uh-oh,” Nygren said. “She is an avid basketball fan. I really don’t know what the heck is going on. Oh, my gosh.”

Unless Stawski was worried about the $7,500 fine affecting her birthday present, I don’t think Przybilla â€“ currently making $6,310,150 this season â€“ is losing any sleep.

Source: Star Tribune

