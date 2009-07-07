Bibby Back With The Hawks For Another Three Years

After we dropped a hint this was happening the other day in Smack, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Mike Bibby has agreed to a three-year deal worth about $18 million to return to the Hawks.

While many people aren’t too high on Bibby although I had him down as No. 3 on my list of Top 10 Free Agent Point Guards This Summer, he has led the Hawks to back-to-back playoff appearances and averaged a solid 14.9 points and 5.0 assists per game last season.

Bibby being an 11-year NBA veteran, you gotta think rookie Jeff Teague isn’t thrilled that he re-upped for another three, but then again he could play alongside Bibby or Jamal Crawford in an exciting Hawks backcourt next season.

What are your thoughts?