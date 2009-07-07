Bibby Back With The Hawks For Another Three Years

After we dropped a hint this was happening the other day in Smack, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Mike Bibby has agreed to a three-year deal worth about $18 million to return to the Hawks.
While many people aren’t too high on Bibby although I had him down as No. 3 on my list of Top 10 Free Agent Point Guards This Summer, he has led the Hawks to back-to-back playoff appearances and averaged a solid 14.9 points and 5.0 assists per game last season.
Bibby being an 11-year NBA veteran, you gotta think rookie Jeff Teague isn’t thrilled that he re-upped for another three, but then again he could play alongside Bibby or Jamal Crawford in an exciting Hawks backcourt next season.
What are your thoughts?
I like the move for the hawks.
They are becoming a regular feature in the eastern conference playoffs and need to keep up that habit.
Teague might be nice down the road but he is not ready to lead a playoff team. This signing gives the Hawks a couple of years to see if Teague has what it takes. Worst case is that Bibby becomes a $6 million sixth man which is about average for that role.
Also, this gives the Hawks an opportunity to play big or small (Bibby at PG, Jamal at SG = small, Jamal at PG, JJ at SG = big).
If the Hawks can just find a decent 5 (Horforfd is a 4) they could break through.
Not terrible for the price. Anyone else on the market would have been more expensive (Miller, Kidd, Sessions). Hawks still need a quality center, Horford is a PF.
If they start crawford at the 2, then they are really trotting out an All-Defense backcourt. Somewhere, Mookie Blaylock shakes his head…
I’m not that big a Bibby fan, but not that bad a deal–3 years for $15 million would have been better and I think doable. At worst, absent injury, Bibby will be good, steady veteran presence on bench.
It still saves them about $9-10 million over what they paid Bibby last year.
I do not expect Flip to be resigned, which is a shame. Flip was great last year. Crawford will take his place.
Also, I think they will try to upgrade on Zaza.
So I think the Hawks still should have maybe about $18 million or so left right now ($9 million from Bibby, $4 million from Marvin, $4 million from Zaza, and about $1 million from Flip) to spend on free agents (including potentially Marvin), which in this market aint bad.
Teague very likely will be left out of the rotation by Woodson.
Think what you will about the thrifty Hawks, but except for Speedy, they really haven’t blown any major $ on a major dud for a long, long time.
I like it simply for the continuity. With no other major impact player on the markert, i think this was the best move. now, if Smith puts it together, we can be deadly
Decent contract; good move by Atlanta.
Next move is trade JSmoove for a starting 5. Best options:
1. Smoove to LA for Camby
2. Smoove to N’awlins for Chandler
3. Smoove to Philly for Dalembert
seriously hawks fans, 6 million you must be kidding. If jason kidd is worth 9 and can still pass, then bibby is definitely worth aroud 3 at this stage in his career. Used to be amazing, now he looks like a midget who can’t jump out on that court.
Concur with Kobeef. I’d love to see the Hawks resign J-Chill and Marvin, and trade bad-attitude Smoove for a center. Not Chandler–those injuries are an issue.
@ Kobeef: What do you think of Kaman? (a lot younger than Camby, but also injury prone.)
A roster with the following seeems to have a lot of talent/potential:
First team:
pg: Bibby
sg: JJ
sf: J-Chill
pf: Horford
cntr: Camby or Kaman
2nd team:
pg: Teague
sg: Jamal Crawford
sf: Mo Evans
pf: Marvin (yes, he really is sf)
cntr: Zaza
@Diego
I like Marvin more than Smoove and would start him over Chill. Marvin is a better shooter than Jsmoove and could but up similar stats if he got the PT>
I prefer Camby over Kaman. Camby is an elite rebounder and defender. Kaman has short arms for a 7 footer (7’1 wingspan which is not much more than JSmoove or Williams) and he seems to be constantly injured.
@Diego
If the hawks could trade JSmoove I’d start this lineup
SG – Crawford
PG – JJ (as primary ballhandler)
SF – Marvin
PF – Horford
C – Camby
i got to agree, moving j smoove, their most exciting yet frustraing player would open up the P spot for a more prdutive and traditional pf player (horford) an allow a true center to come in (chandler, camby, kaman) to fill that void. i think they would lose some fans but gain them back when they start picking up more wins
@ Kobeef: That would be a nice line-up–with J-Chill 6th man off the bench like the old days. (The Hawks have the $ left to resign both Marvin and J-Chill (if he is tired of Greece)–and with Marvin, JJ (who also can play small forward), Chill and Horford in the fold, they really do not need Smoove and a true center would be nice.)
I wouldn’t even mind Dalembert. (And Iggy and Smoove would have some pretty impressive dunkoffs in Philly!)
Not that im a hawks fan or anything but even a gwallace for jsmoove would make sense
What about the Elephant in the Room? —- Woodson -“THE COACH”????? TIME FOR A SERIOUS CHANGE!!!