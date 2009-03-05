The Knicks’ Plan to Expose Mike Bibby

There’s a monster white board in the Knicks locker room – it wasn’t used in quite the same way last year under Isiah‘s reign – which always has Mike D’Antoni‘s most important keys to the game written in big, colorful letters.
When we walked in for pre-game interviews last night, there were a couple of one-liners that caught our eyes. The first of which was a little diagram of the painted area with “No Joe” written in there. More on that in a second.
Number two was “Bibby is struggling – keep him there.” And number three was, “As funny as it sounds – don’t let Pachulia make an impact.”
The Knicks accomplished all three things and won.
Joe Johnson wasn’t shooting well from deep – he went 0-4 from beyond the stripe. During the third quarter, he was able to get in the lane, and during that stretch he scored eight of his 18 points. But aside from that, he had one shot in the painted area in the other three quarters combined.
Bibby continued to struggle throughout the game, as he shot the worst percentage from the floor of any Hawk. For his last four games, his 11-38 from the field (29% FG) and 2-15 from deep (13% 3FG). He’s still struggling.
And finally, Zaza was a total nonfactor. He didn’t attempt a single field goal, finished “-3” in the “+/-” category, and scored only 3 points.
Yes, people tend to underestimate Pachulia. If he has a good game, he can really crash the boards.
Mission accomplished
regarding the poll:
i dont get how melo is considered such a great pure scorer when hes not even close to the top in pts in the league. i understand that shouldnt be the main consideration w/ this- it has more to do w/ his repetoire etc, but still…if someone is a pure scorer i expect them to drop buckets on a nightly basis. KD might be a better pure scorer at this point
good thing they got on pachullia..as an avid knicks fan for years ive seen scrubs tear the knicks apart…can someone look into this??i guarantee most people in the nba hav ther career high against the knicks
Zaza really isn’t half bad folks, and specializes in offensive boards. Now, Smoove–jeeze lueezee. He has been HORRIBLE lately. Want to beat the Hawks? Just play hack-a-Smoove. The guy is shooting free throws lately worse than Chris Dudley did. (Not to mention that patented J-Smoove sourpuss face, when a call goes against him.) Also, do not cover him at all from outside–he will jack, and he will miss badly.
The whiteboard also stated that Bibby sounds alot like Bert from Sesame Street
The Hawks are getting into the same funk as last year – slacking off cause they think they have the playoffs locked up. Someone needs to get them back in line or they are going to wind up as the 8th seed again.
Mike Woodson helped with #3 by trying to go small most of the game. Zaza played 8 minutes when his average is 20 minutes.
Just like the new slogan: I’m Al Harrington and I get Buckets!!!
