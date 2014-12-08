Bible Passage Greets Nosediving New York Knicks

“Then it came about after all your wickedness ‘Woe, woe to you!’ declares the Lord GOD” in Ezekial 16:23. He’s probably talking about the Knicks and all of us heathens in New York City. The Knicks, 4-18 and losers of their last eight, are in 14th place in the LEastern Conference, and that’s only because the Pistons and Sixers share the same conference. After Sunday’s 103-99 loss to the Blazers — yet another close one — the Knicks turned towards an optimistic bible passage on their whiteboard to keep battling through the historic amount of losing they’ve experienced to start the season.

By way of the Wall Street Journal‘s Chris Herring comes this bit of uplifting rhetoric by way of the apostle Paul in the sixth book of the New Testament:

Bible scripture up on Knicks' white board in locker room. "The pain you've been feeling cant compare to the joy that is coming." Romans 8:18 — Chris Herring (@HerringWSJ) December 8, 2014

The quote comes before Herring broadcasts how badly the Knicks have done this season when the game is close:

Knicks' 13-gm losing streak in tight games is NBAs longest since 2007, when Celtics lost 14 straight gms in clutch scenarios, per Stats LLC. — Chris Herring (@HerringWSJ) December 8, 2014

Here’s the passage by way of the Saint Joseph textbook edition of the Holy Bible, of which we have a hard copy:

“For I reckon that the sufferings of the prsent time are not worhty to be compared with the glory to to come that will be revealed in us.”

And the Good News Bible Catholic study edition:

“I consider that what we suffer at this present time cannot be compared at all with the glorty that is going to be revealed in us.”

Basically, Paul’s letter in this passage of Romans is the concept that humanity is struggling with The Fall of man (from the Garden of Eden to the corporeal earth) and the ensuing corruption, change and death they’re experiencing before the glorification of the Sons of God at the end of time.

Boiled down, it makes us think the Knicks will only start winning again at the End of Time itself, when man is reunited with the Kingdom of heaven.

Then again, the Bible is a thounsand-year-old game of telephone, so it’s important to note the various English translations, including the one on the Knicks chalkboard. All is not verbatim when trying to channel the word of God — or even the long-haired fellas who followed around JC.

Right now, the Knicks have the fourth worst defensive rating (points per 100 possessions) in the Association; they’re also dead last in defensive rebounding percentage (miss you Tyson Chandler) and second to last in PACE — which makes the fervent crowds at MSG that much more remarkable.

New York’s in the bottom third of the league in offensive rating, rebounding percentage, team turnover percentage, and true shooting percentage. They also give up the most points in the paint in the NBA and the second most fast break points. They stink, and it has nothing do with the triple-post offense every casual fan seems to blame; it’s their defense that’s the culprit.

But there might be a light at the end of the tunnel because the Bible says so. We hope whomever put the passage on the whiteboard proves prophetic because the Knicks need all the help they can get.

(all stats via NBA.com)

