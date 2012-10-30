How To Be A Superfan In The Southwest Division

The 2012-13 NBA regular season is right around the corner. For fans, this means it’s time to re-up on your team’s merchandise. Anyone can go to the nearest sporting goods store and pick up a brand new jersey or hat, but what about the unique collectibles that separate the dyed-in-the-wool fan from the bandwagon supporter? These can be found on eBay. In the days leading up to, and after, NBA tip-off, Bidding Basketball will scavenge the online auction site’s “infinite inventory of NBA junk” for rare, memorable and/or quirky basketball memorabilia from every team around the league.

We shift West today, with a look at the Southwest Division.

*** *** ***

DALLAS MAVERICKS

Live Auction: MARK CUBAN SIGNED RARE SIMPSONS PROMO PHOTO AUTOGRAPH COA DALLAS MAVERICKS

Buy It Now: $71.49, plus shipping

Dallas Mavericks’ owner Mark Cuban made a lot of noise this summer with his comments on Deron Williams, the Brooklyn Nets and Skip Bayless, but given his history of trash talking, I suppose that should be expected by now. Cubes’ penchant for controversy sometimes makes it easy to forget that he’s more than a loud-mouth sports executive – he’s also a billionaire businessman. Indeed, in addition to the Mavericks, Cuban owns Magnolia Pictures, Landmark Theatres and AXS TV. He is also an investor on the ABC series “Shark Tank,” and a recent endorser of Sketchers shoes. You may also recognize Cuban from several television and film appearances, such as “Entourage” and “The Simpsons.” The above auction is a signed photo of Cuban, rendered as a Simpsons character, from his guest episode in the show. At this point, the composition of the Mavs’ roster (sans an injured Dirk Nowitzki) might make Cuban’s signature the most valuable of anyone in the organization.