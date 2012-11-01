Bidding Basketball: How To Be A Superfan In The Pacific Division

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Los Angeles Clippers #Golden State Warriors #Stephen Curry
11.01.12 6 years ago
The 2012-13 NBA regular season is finally upon us. For fans, this means it’s time to re-up on your team’s merchandise. Anyone can go to the nearest sporting goods store and pick up a brand new jersey or hat, but what about the unique collectibles that separate the dyed-in-the-wool fan from the bandwagon supporter? These can be found on eBay. In the days leading up to, and after, NBA tip-off, Bidding Basketball will scavenge the online auction site’s “infinite inventory of NBA junk” for rare, memorable and/or quirky basketball memorabilia from every team around the league.

RELATED:
How To Be A Superfan In The Atlantic Division
How To Be A Superfan In The Central Division
How To Be A Superfan In The Southeast Division
How To Be A Superfan In The Southwest Division

We’re going up the Pacific coastline today, with a peek at listings from the Warriors, Clippers, Lakers, Suns, and Kings.

*** *** ***

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS
Live Auction: HOCKEY TOP GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS 100% ORIGINAL AUTHENTIC RARE NBA JERSEY L
Buy It Now: 99.99, plus shipping
Nothing says NBA basketball like a hockey sweater, am I right? Sarcasm aside, adopting a more durable, hockey-like attitude might actually be beneficial for a few injury-prone teams in today’s NBA. Near the top of this list are the Golden State Warriors, which lost 140 games to injury in 2011-12, 10th in the NBA. The Warriors were particularly afflicted by the loss of star guard Stephen Curry (right ankle), and midseason acquisition Andrew Bogut (left ankle) last year, limping to a 25-41 record. Entering this season, the prognosis is nearly as bleak: Bogut is just coming off his left ankle problems, and Curry rolled his again in the preseason. Who knows, maybe if the NHL lockout lasts long enough, Golden State might consider enlisting the help of Ryane Clowe or Douglas Murray of the San Jose Sharks to bring some toughness to the team? One of them could even wear this sweater.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Los Angeles Clippers#Golden State Warriors#Stephen Curry
TAGSANDREW BOGUTDanny ManningGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSJason WilliamsLos Angeles ClippersLOS ANGELES LAKERSPAT RILEYPHOENIX SUNSSACRAMENTO KINGSSTEPHEN CURRYStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP