Bidding Basketball: How To Be A Superfan In The Central Division

The 2012-13 NBA regular season is right around the corner. For fans, this means it’s time to re-up on your team’s merchandise. Anyone can go to the nearest sporting goods store and pick up a brand new jersey or hat, but what about the unique collectibles that separate the dyed-in-the-wool fan from the bandwagon supporter? These can be found on eBay. In the weeks leading up to NBA tip-off, Bidding Basketball will scavenge the online auction site’s “infinite inventory of NBA junk” for rare, memorable and/or quirky basketball memorabilia from every team around the league.

We continue on in the East today with a look at goods from teams in the Central Division.

CHICAGO BULLS

The Chicago Bulls dominated the 1990s. Unless you slept through the decade, you of course know that the Bulls, led by Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen, won six titles in eight years, the last of which came in 1998 against the Utah Jazz. Since Jordan’s famous “Last Shot” in Game 6 of that series (although, technically, that came five years later at the free throw line in Philadelphia, but I digress), the Bulls have mostly toiled in mediocrity. Perhaps most indicative of the team’s post-Jordan performance is the fact that Chicago has drafted first overall in as many years as they’ve made it past the second round of the playoffs (twice). And just when things were starting to turn around for the Bulls – best record in the East two years running – star point guard Derrick Rose went down with that fateful ACL tear in last season’s playoffs. Rose is projected to return sometime in the spring of 2013, but even then, it’s hard to know whether or not he will be the same sort of player when he does. As a consolation, Chicago fans can still relive the Bulls’ dynasty of the 1990s through merchandise such as this vintage 1998 NBA Finals caricature t-shirt.