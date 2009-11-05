Big Baby Has Big Dreams To Play In the NFL

11.05.09 9 years ago 24 Comments

He doesn’t know exactly when or what position he would play, but one thing is certain: Big Baby wants to play in the NFL. Davis, who has been on the injured list ever since he hurt his thumb in a fight, was a star football player at University Laboratory High School in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He was the school’s defensive end, defensive tackle and tailback. He recently told ESPN that he wants to pursue his dream of playing pro football.

“I will try it,” Davis told ESPN. “When I become an All-Star in the NBA, when I become a great player in the NBA, then I’ll try football. One of my dreams has always been to play football.”

