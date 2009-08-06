Glen
Davis is in free agent limbo, and he’s not happy about it one bit. He’s talked with the Celtics and a few other teams, but the restricted free agent, who is looking for mid-level exception money ($5.8 million), doesn’t really have much going on right now.
And Big Baby is not happy about it at all. Especially since the Celtics just went out and signed his clone (even if Glen doesn’t think so).
The Boston Herald collected some of Glen’s tweets about his contract situation:
Davis started free agency with the hope of earning mid-level ($5.8 million) money, but has yet to draw any offers beyond the one recently made by the Celtics.
What follows is his string of tweets.
“Why is this (expletive deleted) taking so long!!! I really don’t understand!!!!
Anybody knows what’s going on with the Celtics? Cause I don’t!!!!!
Well I’m not worried about Sheldon!!! Great. Guy and great player!!! But we are different players you know!!!!!
I wonder how the weather (is in) Boston cause I haven’t been there in so long!!!!
I like some of you guys ideas!!!! I going to tell danny (ainge) about some of you guys ideas!!!! I don’t know why then they sign (Williams) before me!!
Well I don’t know where I’m going to be!!! Where (you) guys think I’m going to be!!! Who needs a pf?”
Source: Boston Herald
This fool needs to calm down or he’ll end up in exile like AI or Marbury…
I still want to see him in jersey. He would give them some needed size. Aside from brook lopez, lee, yi and harris are all pretty scrawny.
As always with the nets though, it aint gonna happen, LOL.
they should get rid of twitter. I think they created it for ppl who text too much.
as a celtic fan it would be nice to c him back. the team is pretty deep right now and he would add to that depth
I wish the wizards would have picked him over oberto, dont sleep on davis he can hit that open shot now and he bangs down low….ya’ll saw the playoffs…..
P.S. Anyone who calls Sheldon Willams a great player is clearly doping. Have Big Shitty checked for steriod use or some other kind of dope.
“Big baby is not happy” I was sure this was going to be about how someone mis took him for Snuffleupagus from seaseme street. Dime, please call him and tell him to STFU. Fat black dudes who push little white kids on national TV aren’t really welcome in boston.
As soon as he signs a long term contract, I bet he will become the next Eddy Curry and the Celtics know that!
He is being a big baby. He needs the money! He got a family to feed.
Memo to Glen Davis: You’re Glen Davis.
I duno about this dude in Jersey.. he’s a PF who can’t rebound. we already got EEEEE and simmons for that.
Bruce, a single meal of his could probably feed a family!
This guy is just some random fat guy who has ONE highlight in his entire career…and he’s walking around demanding MLE money?
Who is convincing this guy that he is that good? He fucking sucks, pretty much no basketball skills, and he can’t run up and down the court more than 3 times without nearly having a cardiac arrest.
This guy looks like he’s tweeting while being fucked up on MSG (from so much fast food). I thought fat fuckers were suppose to be jolly? Someone tweet him and let em know that…
One post isn’t sufficient for the hate I have for this guy. This fucknut is a HORRIBLE basketball player, with only Valgina being less skilled than him.
I’d love to get this guy’s phone number and start harassing him, if this fag deserves to be in the league than so do I. Fucking midget piece of shit chode.
The way free agency has gone this summer, alot of agents should be out of work.
When guys like Lee and Nate are gonna end up playing for their qualifying offers, the air reeks of FAIL!
LMAO @ Lee’s agent thinking he’s getting anywhere NEAR $10-12 million with the collapse of the economy and decrease of the cap.
Holy inflated player worth batman!
SMH
Big Baby should be looking to ink the FIRST 3 year $12 million dollar contract that comes his way.
That sounds about right.
Celtics are smart to wait on this guy. he aint that good anyway. he should be happy the celts made him an offer.
in 2yrs, you all are going to be saying what a waste big baby’s salary is on the books.
he is NOT worth $5mil a yr
@ Buff Brave–
I like david lee. his agent is seeking that money cause danny ferry and the cavs set the market with a 6yr $50mil deal for anderson varejo. and he SUCKS!
to help david lee’s case, portland had an offer sheet of 4yrs $32mil for paul milsap. utah ending up matching.
so with paul milsap getting a 4yr $32mil offer and anderson varejo getting a 6yr $50mil extension, david lee feels he deserve those numbers and better. lets face it, he out-performed those guys last year.
he led the league in double doubles and played center (out of position) all year. anyone can score in the nba, but YOU GOTTA GO GET REBOUNDS.
leading the league in double doubles (3rd in boards) is no small feat.
Baby’s about to blow!
Davis is pretty much just like Shelden and Sean May–an overweight, short college big man, who dominated in college but just isn’t suited to the pro game (because of lack of height and excess of weight).
Give Big Baby his due, though–he actually was great in college (SEC player of the year at least once, and led his team to the final 4 one year I believe (possibly, but probably not, mistaken on latter point)). But his game doesn’t translate well to the big stage–as I’d say control can tell you in absolutely no uncertain terms.
“Fat black dudes who push little white kids on national TV aren’t really welcome in boston.”
whatever. this is retarded. Boston stuck up for him in that situation
is big baby serious? he’s the 7th or 8th man off the bench at best
Some team offer him a contract already so the Celtics can match it and get this crap over with. That’s what Boston’s just waiting to happen.
trade this fatty for yi jianlian who can actually, as control said, move up the floor on a break without having to stop time to get a defibrillator
Big baby did really great last season.As a Celtic fan,I want him to stay,though the possibility seems very slim…
in other whogivesafluck news,superhead gives great head..
this is right up there with the monta ellis is about to pop off situation.Yawn.
baby knows he aint that valuable with Kg coming back and sheed in the hizzouse.this aint cards maflacka,this is chess,we both see all the pieces on the table.you ain’t ready to launch any typa offence.fall the fluck back doofus..
No wonder the man cried when garnett yelled at him. . . the man say smart things. . . And if garnett yells at you, you shut up and listen instead of making it into a scene. . . He’s gotta respect the fact that sheed is wayy better then him, so he’s gotta play his position. . .I hope the celtics trade him, he’ll ruin the locker room atmosphere. . . THE FAT GUY WHO GETS A SMALL PIECE OF THE PIE!
I say sign him.
he had a better playoffs than expected , did what he was capable of in the garnetts absence. the crying doesn’t really bother me.
and if you think he’s fat now, he couldn’t even dunk when we had him a lsu