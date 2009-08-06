Glen

Davis is in free agent limbo, and he’s not happy about it one bit. He’s talked with the Celtics and a few other teams, but the restricted free agent, who is looking for mid-level exception money ($5.8 million), doesn’t really have much going on right now.

And Big Baby is not happy about it at all. Especially since the Celtics just went out and signed his clone (even if Glen doesn’t think so).

The Boston Herald collected some of Glen’s tweets about his contract situation:

Davis started free agency with the hope of earning mid-level ($5.8 million) money, but has yet to draw any offers beyond the one recently made by the Celtics. What follows is his string of tweets. “Why is this (expletive deleted) taking so long!!! I really don’t understand!!!! Anybody knows what’s going on with the Celtics? Cause I don’t!!!!! Well I’m not worried about Sheldon!!! Great. Guy and great player!!! But we are different players you know!!!!! I wonder how the weather (is in) Boston cause I haven’t been there in so long!!!! I like some of you guys ideas!!!! I going to tell danny (ainge) about some of you guys ideas!!!! I don’t know why then they sign (Williams) before me!! Well I don’t know where I’m going to be!!! Where (you) guys think I’m going to be!!! Who needs a pf?”

Source: Boston Herald