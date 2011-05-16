Big Baby Will Most Likely Be Taking His Talents Elsewhere

A few weeks ago, I listed Glen Davis as one of the top five pending unrestricted free agents in the NBA Playoffs. And even though he all but disappeared during the Celtics’ short postseason run – averaging an abysmal 4.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game – I’d still put him on this list. But as Big Baby enters the summer with no locker to hang his jersey, the reality begins to set in that he may be taking his talents elsewhere.

“I have given thought about (returning to Boston),” Davis told ESPNBoston.com. “I love Boston. Boston’s where I started, and I plan on wishing I could stay, but you never know. (Look at the Kendrick Perkins) situation. He (was) here for eight years and he wanted to stay, but it might just not work my way. That’s just how it is. I want to be a player in this league. I feel like I’ve got a lot more to offer. I want to show the world my talents, if it’s here in Boston, or wherever.”

Those talents Davis is talking about are 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as the first player off the bench for the Celtics season. While Boston coach Doc Rivers says that Davis is “a good basketball player” and that “he can help us or any other team,” he insists that he’d like to see Baby return to Boston – that is, for the right price.

“Yeah, if we get him for the right price,” Rivers told WEEI. “I think it would be nice, but we can’t overpay. That will be up to Danny [Ainge] and Wyc [Grousbeck] and them. That’s one of the things I stay out of, at least I try to.”

“Glen has earned the right to be a unrestricted free agent,” Ainge told The Boston Globe. “We like Glen. We don’t look at this last month where I don’t think he played as well as he’s capable of playing. I think he’d be the first one to admit that. But we’ll have to look at the whole package of what Glen has given to us as a player and all the good things he’s given us and all the big shots he’s made and the big plays that he’s made.”

So what is the right price? This season, the 25-year-old Davis made $3.3 million and is definitely looking for a raise. The Celtics already have around $70 million in salary on the book for next year, and are not looking to cripple themselves financially for the future. As it stands, they only have three players – Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley – under contract past the 2011-12 season. Could we see Baby back in a Celtics jersey next season? Sure. But as Ainge puts it bluntly, he’s earned the right to be an unrestricted free agent, so look for Davis to show the world his talents elsewhere.

What do you think? Where will Davis sign this summer?

