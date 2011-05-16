Big Baby Will Most Likely Be Taking His Talents Elsewhere

A few weeks ago, I listed Glen Davis as one of the top five pending unrestricted free agents in the NBA Playoffs. And even though he all but disappeared during the Celtics’ short postseason run – averaging an abysmal 4.9 points and 3.6 rebounds per game – I’d still put him on this list. But as Big Baby enters the summer with no locker to hang his jersey, the reality begins to set in that he may be taking his talents elsewhere.
“I have given thought about (returning to Boston),” Davis told ESPNBoston.com. “I love Boston. Boston’s where I started, and I plan on wishing I could stay, but you never know. (Look at the Kendrick Perkins) situation. He (was) here for eight years and he wanted to stay, but it might just not work my way. That’s just how it is. I want to be a player in this league. I feel like I’ve got a lot more to offer. I want to show the world my talents, if it’s here in Boston, or wherever.”
Those talents Davis is talking about are 11.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as the first player off the bench for the Celtics season. While Boston coach Doc Rivers says that Davis is “a good basketball player” and that “he can help us or any other team,” he insists that he’d like to see Baby return to Boston – that is, for the right price.
“Yeah, if we get him for the right price,” Rivers told WEEI. “I think it would be nice, but we can’t overpay. That will be up to Danny [Ainge] and Wyc [Grousbeck] and them. That’s one of the things I stay out of, at least I try to.”
“Glen has earned the right to be a unrestricted free agent,” Ainge told The Boston Globe. “We like Glen. We don’t look at this last month where I don’t think he played as well as he’s capable of playing. I think he’d be the first one to admit that. But we’ll have to look at the whole package of what Glen has given to us as a player and all the good things he’s given us and all the big shots he’s made and the big plays that he’s made.”
So what is the right price? This season, the 25-year-old Davis made $3.3 million and is definitely looking for a raise. The Celtics already have around $70 million in salary on the book for next year, and are not looking to cripple themselves financially for the future. As it stands, they only have three players – Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo and Avery Bradley – under contract past the 2011-12 season. Could we see Baby back in a Celtics jersey next season? Sure. But as Ainge puts it bluntly, he’s earned the right to be an unrestricted free agent, so look for Davis to show the world his talents elsewhere.
What do you think? Where will Davis sign this summer?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
He will sign somewhere where Cry Babies are allowed…like Miami?
3.3million+about 1million in food costs=about 4.5million more than Fat Davis is worth. Can anyone honestly tell me what this guy brings that damn near any guy in the DLeague can’t bring? Other than being one of the only nba guys that can’t dunk…he’s not quick, not strong, not athletic, not intelligent, doesn’t shoot really good, doesn’t pass well, can’t dribble or take ANYONE off the dribble…what does he really do other than hit an occasional mid range jumper?
This fat fuck shouldn’t even be in the league…
I can see Milwaukee, Toronto, or Portland making a run for him.
@Michorizo
why would he go to Miami? they got Joel Anthony, Juan Howard, Big Z, Haslem, Maglore, and Bosh to fill up big babys position.
Big Baby would be a D-league all star if he ever got sent down. theres not many teams that need an undersized big men but Davis plays hard, can hit a 13 foot jumper, and has good hands so im sure he’ll find himself on someones bench next year. maybe a team with a great passer like Nash or CP3 could maximize his talents. or maybe he’ll be D. Wills “new Boozer” in New jersey but im not sure if hes smart or offensive minded enough for that yet.
Acting like Big Baby is the worst player in the NBA is ridiculous but its just as ridiculous to suggest that he is one of the premier Free Agents this off season. A team won’t win a championship with him as the starting PF, not that anyone is suggesting that I just thought I’d throw it out there.
He is an excellent big man off the bench that still has a bit of upside. That being said this year is an excellent market for big men and he isn’t top 5 maybe not even top 10 on the market.
@panchitooo…so they can all hold eachother when in tears
Reading this article, I couldn’t wait to see Control’s posting. It was nice, but I was hoping for more, like questioning his “talents” — other than laying waste to the buffet at the Golden Corral.
“…and I plan on wishing I could stay…”
How the fuck do you “plan” on “wishing” you could do something?
Unofficial stat but didn’t he lead the league in charges drawn? True, he may never become an elite forward with a flashy game but think of him as a poor man’s Z-Bo. He gives you some minutes at the 4 or 5. Even with being undersized he has had plenty of games beasting 7-footers.
Seriously, if everyone hated undersized players, why are there so many in the league?
They (management) don’t want him. that’s what I read from the celtic quotes.
talent?
he could make the roster for the Golden Corrals
he lost alot of money with the way he played in the playoffs
I could see this guy being worth the league minimum if he had a good head on his shoulders, and wasn’t a crying bitch. This is a guy who missed part of a season because he turned into a ham beast while driving, punches like a pussy and broke his eating hand (are they both though?).
King
He lost a lot of money savaging oriental buffets…probably goin to be going MC Hammer bankrupt because of his eating disorders.
Diego
Sorry, was in between meetings and typing shit on my phone. Plus, does anyone think this guy isn’t going to have a heart attack from being way too fat before the season even starts?
No matter what…
the Gooch is always the Gooch
big baby would be the best reserve next to shannon brown if he was on the lakers. that says something. like laker makeover 2011
did i sa next to shannon brown when i shud hav sed lamar odom ? yes, yes i did