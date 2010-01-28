Big Baby’s New Nickname Is …

The people have spoken. After tons of official entries and lots of back and forth in the comments section of the site to give Big Baby a new nickname, it came down to two potential winners. The first was Poppi Gee‘s entry of the “The Gooch” (the invisible bully from “Different Strokes”), followed by write-in candidate “The Big Thicket,” which earns points for creativity.
So who won?
Glen’s new nickname is The Gooch!
The definition from UrbanDictionary.com:
1. Name of a bully who used to bother Arnold from the sit-com, “Different Strokes”.
2. Nickname for James Giugliano, a person who used to bully people in the same fashion.
“Watch out for the gooch son!”
(Note: We do not mean the Johnny Knoxville use of the term)
Congrats to Poppi Gee, we will hook you up with a prize from the office.
Poppi Gee been mentioned on here all day today.
this may be some favortism.
I like Gooch; but was it REALLY better than Green Mile or Big Thicket?!!?
@Gee-congrats fam! HTOWN UP! lol
@heckler-as usual…ur a douche.
Who gets more love from Dime, than Lebron?? Poppie Gee! Gooch is good.. But the Big Thicket was tight?
Props tho Gee, hope the prize is nice!
Dang Heckler I just can’t get a congrats. LOL.
Naw it ain’t favortism just consider it more of a Tracy McGrady thing where I had China voting for me lol.
Still thanks DIME and thanks to the people and my people that knew what was up with the GOOCH.
THE GOOCH SON! LOL.
Ridiculous! Where’s Jesse Ventura when you need him?! Conspiracy!
my man!! congrats, cousin! an hey my bad bout not emailin back! your boy was in tahoe and had the caddy get rear ended by a dude textin in a truck! crazy man…
anyway, dunno what made you pick that nickname lol, but good job. holla at me later
-db
@Poppi Gee
Congrats though, hope the prize is good if undeserved! Kidding!!
Taj come on now I don’t get more than ….LEBRON LOL HAHAHAH to funny.
SWAT HOUSTON UP ALWAYS!
Big Fatty. Big Fatty.
Also I wasnt a write in candidate! I had it on the first page but Dime couldnt recognise a good thing!
Rizwan you did well even though you was a “write in” lol.
Naw I’m messin around. Thanks though!
DB what up fam! Aww naw not the Caddy! Wow. Aight I’ll holla!
@Swat–
f*ck what you say.
kiss my ass.
Poppi Gee is cool peoples (we all know that). Dime just fell sucka to the popularity contest. the same way the nba fans do when they allstar vote. and Dime criticizes the fans for that sort of stuff. how ironic…..
ya man, bent the frame and everything. it was me and 5 girls in the car!! hahahaha ya hit me man an we’ll get up.
and damn, heckler really wanted to win…
I still don’t get why we are giving him a new nickname….
Isn’t gooch the space between your balls and your hole? GO GOOCH GO! lol
@ goeasy,
remember? glen wanted to drop the big baby. he was wildin out over the summer too much and i guess he feels this will make everyone think he’s grown up. ??
@heck
Maybe Gee and Riz are the same people, you ever investigate that?
Or perhaps you are the classic example of a douche, you ever try looking into that?
@Gee,
I refuse to refer to another man as “Poppi” so i always resort to Gee. congrats and let us know if you get a phone call from “the gooch” to thank you. If you do, make sure you tell him i hate (the entire Circumference of) his GUTs!
Well dime, at least you were able to provide an outlet for the mindless hate of your readers. That’s really all that matters.
Heckler AKA the hater
thats your new nickname, we all have to endure your retarded rants and mindless comments on here atleast make up for it by giving the man his props, you sounded like a female that didnt get picked for homecoming queen. “O she is cute but not that cute, her hair could of been done up better and look at that dress, o my god tacky”.
Stop acting bitch made.
C-Rilla I have notice you never put the POPPI lol I ain’t mad.
It used to be GEE….followed by a weird saying or something. I only changed it to Poppi Gee when I had my first child (son). Oh yea and me and Riz ain’t the same cats lol.
Thanks though.
Heckler no doubt it’s all good.
DB dang well having 5 girls in the ride does make it somewhat easier I guess lol.
man, today’s posts are crackin me up…
why’s everyone either secretly hatin tongue-in-cheek style and tryna hide it w/ “LOL’s or “jk” and everyone else is givin him props for winnin. haha! do we have to bring katt williams in here for a hater intervention seminar??
ya it made it easier, but not when its reverted back to the kick, push! LOL
I personally liked “He Ate Me”
I love the disparity in the two pictures of the ‘Big Thicket’. He was eagerly waiting for the best entry in the original post and had a big douchey smile.
When the winner was announced and the ‘Big Thicket’ found out his new nickname, he looked like KG just paid him a visit.
Love it!
Kidding with you Popps, seeing as your a father!
Me and him are definitely different people. I’m British!!!
i agree with Mike Honcho,
my favorite was “He Ate Me” hahaha
Damn I was rooting for “He Ate Me” too. Congrats though P.G.
HAHAHAHA! Hope it catches on so you can here the crowd yell GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOONCCCCCCCHHHHH! When he enters the game or makes a play.
Ok dime I understand the Gooch won (shout out Poppi Gee btw) but we have to save “The Big Thicket”.
We must use that name for someone. Maybe the next big dummy who almost screws himself out of a great opportunity on a good team…
HAHAHAHA! Hope it catches on so you can here the crowd yell GGGGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOCCCCCCCHHHHH! When he enters the game or makes a play. Sorry for re-post had to take the N out of gooch.
Rizwan you straight homey lol. Pics cracked me up too.
Wow British, that is cool. You talk with the accent and all?
DB I’m sure you will be riding again soon. Hey I gotta shell out 600 dollars next month for backing out without lookin lol. Beat this ladies car up good hahahah. Junk is funny now but wasn’t funny then.
bigdoggchad that would be tight. Or everytime dude hits a shot. Then if they put it in a video game that would be bananas too.
Chitown 23/33 thanks.
The other Aj thanks. I agree “Big Thicket” can perhaps be used for Eddie Curry or someone. LOL.
Come on peeps..
His name is HECKLER.. look up the definition lol
Congrats GEE!!!
Man i really liked the Big Thicket tho..
Playing alongside KG it cant get no better.. id spit up my dinner if i heard someone say “look at the feed the Big ticket gave the big thicket..”
im still calling him big baby until he earns another nickname
LMAO i didnt even notice the pics until yall said something. HAHA now he’s ice grillin the camera with tht superhero pose.
as far as heckler-do yall remember the haters ball from the chappelle show-(Lookin at a pic of rosie o’donnell-“She looks like she wears underwears with dick holes in ’em”-one of the funniest episodes ever) thts wht heckler reminds me of…just a bitter know it all tht can never give any one props…im pretty sure thts one of the definitions of a d-bag.
Grats, GEE…
The Big Thicket can’t be used just for any player because they need to be teammates with The Big Ticket.
Now let’s go to the next one and give Greg Oden (and Eddy Curry) a new nickname… LOL
LakeShow84 Thanks.
sh!tfaced thanks too.
I agree on to Greg Oden “Disabled Porn”. LOL.
Eddy Curry “Sizzler” as in the All-you-can-eat Western Sizzler lol.
Wasn’t that in White Men Can Jump where Dwayne Wayne (I forget his real name) was like we going to Sizzler, we going to Sizzler lol. Now I gotta go look it up dang.
Congrats Poppi.
Can’t wait to read this term actually used for him lol.
Better than “Chocolate Shrek”?
Dude might go bully another kid when he finds out he is The Gooch. Hide your kids.
Nice one Pop G.
(Note: We do not mean the Johnny Knoxville use of the term)
That is the funniest use of the term lol.
wtg Poppi
@Rbyn I can’t wait to see it either lol. Thanks.
the1son thanks lol yea my son is hidden lol. Hey it’s gonna be funny watching dude play now cause I am gonna be like wow can’t believe the Gooch missed that, or if they are playing Utah I’ll be like get em Gooch lol.
A-Town Down Thanks and yea if I hear an announcer say something like “They are close to victory and you can smell it on the Gooch” I just hope I am not drinking nothing when it’s said.
I hope no one is smelling anything on anyone’s Gooch.
In that picture he does look like that term fits though lol.
@poppi gee,
accent and all! This is why I love this site, actual fans. Here in London, its more of a statement to be a fan. Look I’m cool and I carry a knife!
‘Big Thicket’ will only work if the guy plays with KG, is made to cry by KG, is dumb and fat. Here’s hoping the Celts trade for either Sean May, Eddy Curry or Tractor Traylor comes back to the NBA as the Celtics signed him thinking he is the missing piece on their bench!
@Rizwan,
You would probably think I sound crazy when I talk lol. Cause in the South we got a crazy drawl and slang too. Not as bad as Monta Ellis but still real southern.
I agree on the trade. Would be to funny if Eddy Curry landed with Boston.
wow…you guys really do suck.
gee,
man, why you runnin into old ass ladies for? the last time i did that was YEARS ago! i’m talkin i was rushin’ home to watch booker t fight the rock on thursday night smackdown. like that. lol!! ah, the wonder years…
DB I ain’t gonna front man, I was upset and had a bad day at work and just straight backed out without looking. Now why this lady would park behind me anyway I don’t know. But yea I tore her stuff up!
Dang Booker T. fighting the Rock… you were talking back then lol. I miss them days too though lol.