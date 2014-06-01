Video: Missed Calls Hurt Both Teams In Game 6

Patrolling an NBA game is a pretty unrewarding experience when you realize the only time an NBA ref’s name is mentioned is when they mess up. Some of the most ardent fans seem to think the fix is in. A ref’s unenviable existence is why it’s hard for us to really castigate them for these two missed calls in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals.

First, the violations offset one another, though one is blatant, and the other is more up for interpretation. Second, we appreciated how the refs swallowed their whistles for large swathes of a close fourth quarter, allowing the physical play to flourish and largely avoiding the touch fouls which can disrupt a game’s flow. Still, we’re sure the fans on both sides are probably still seething about a specific call we’re not showing. Relax, the refs are trying to be perfect in a profession that’s basically impossible to get 100 percent right (though some come closer than others to calling a mistake-free game). Here’s the first blown call, which was more overt than the next one.

With under 50 seconds to play, Tim Duncan screens along the baseline to knock off Derek Fisher as Manu Ginobili tries to flash towards the rim. Fisher fights through, but after faking back to the arc, Manu gets open for a moment in the lane to receive the entry pass from the supernova Boris Diaw. After catching the pass, Manu immediately shoots, but appears to have his shot blocked by Serge Ibaka — not an unusual site in this series.

Except, relays clearly show Manu’s shot hitting the backboard before getting blocked by Ibaka, a goaltending call that should have given the Spurs two points during a then-tied, 97-97 game:

//platform.vine.co/static/scripts/embed.js

After the blown call, OKC got the ball and Kevin Durant flipped in a layup to go up 99-97 with under 35 seconds left.

Gregg Popovich calls a timeout and draws up a play. The ensuing inbounds goes to Kawhi Leonard at the top of the key with Duncan on the high block and Manu along the baseline. Timmy sets a pin-down screen on Derek Fisher which knocks him to the floor (now accepting the oscar for Derek Fisher…) as Manu pops up for the go-ahead three-pointer.

Except, when you watch, you see the moving screen Duncan sets to prevent Fisher from challenging Ginobili. It’s not blatant, and around 50 percent of Kevin Garnett ball screens go this way, too, but Duncan’s obviously moving to knock off Fisher, even if the former Laker champ goes a bit overboard trying to sell it. It’s an offensive call that wasn’t called at a crucial moment.

In the end the Spurs proved the victors despite Manu’s goal-tended shot. The Thunder wish TD’s moving screen had nullified Manu’s go-ahead three-pointer and probably ended the game in their favor during regulation.

Make-up calls happen in the NBA; anyone who watches enough NBA basketball know’s they’re an unfortunate constant — like beer belligerent fans — even if it’s an unfair balancing act the refs try to maintain. This sequence could have been just such a scenario, but neither team can say the missed calls cost them the game.

Did the two calls offset each other?

