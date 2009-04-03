Big mistake for Andrew Bynum

If you believe in trends and omens and four-leaf clovers and all that, Andrew Bynum would be wise to — even if he’s 100% healthy — skip the Lakers’ April 12 game against the Grizzlies. Bynum’s last two significant knee injuries have happened in games against Memphis; and yet he’s circled April 12 as his projected comeback date from this latest injury.
Bynum has been able to play three-on-three in practice lately, but Phil Jackson told the L.A. Times that his big man still isn’t quite ready yet:
“He’s got some hop in his legs,” Jackson said. “He looked to block shots — those type of things that you look for, reactive things and recovery things, both going up quickly and not thinking about it and coming down and containing his body balance and his strength.
“His timing is going to be a little bit off. That’s going to be normal. . . . DJ [Mbenga] ate him up today, but that’s not unusual. DJ is right in the heart of things.”
Jackson said Bynum could start playing five-on-five next week, but he’s in no rush to get Bynum back before the playoffs. Pau Gasol, who is ready to give his legs some off-time before the postseason, probably feels differently. Also from the Times:
To a man, the Lakers seemed excited by the prospect of Bynum’s return, particularly Pau Gasol, who has logged heavy minutes since sliding over from power forward to center in place of Bynum.
“I look forward to seeing how healthy he is and seeing him out there again,” Gasol said. “Obviously, he’s a big piece of our future, our present even. In the playoffs, I think he’s going to have a big impact, so we want to get him healthy, we want to get him playing out there.”
take your time Young Drew and Gasol man-up!! If Kobe doesnt want to reel it in and he is 30 and has logged more minutes, Gasol take off your Euro stockings and play ball
If DJ MBenga at him up, it may be time to reevaluate things
@jmg: Why bash Gasol on his Euro-hood like that? There’s no correlation whatsoever between that and the fact he just wants some time off. The Lakers were, are and will be happy & happier that they could get a Champion at heart like Gasol. If Kobe ends up winning another chip, it will be because Gasol has gas left in the tank coming the postseason.
bynum should play at the game vs bobcats. so gerald wallace should get back at him.
i really want him to play this season so we could all see if the hype is real if this is the year that kobe would win his ring after the shaq era. and we wouldn’t hear any excuses why they didn’t won it all
Save him for the playoffs, fry the bigger fish!
He should come back just to put those Memphis demons to rest..