Big mistake for Andrew Bynum

If you believe in trends and omens and four-leaf clovers and all that, Andrew Bynum would be wise to — even if he’s 100% healthy — skip the Lakers’ April 12 game against the Grizzlies. Bynum’s last two significant knee injuries have happened in games against Memphis; and yet he’s circled April 12 as his projected comeback date from this latest injury.

Bynum has been able to play three-on-three in practice lately, but Phil Jackson told the L.A. Times that his big man still isn’t quite ready yet:

“He’s got some hop in his legs,” Jackson said. “He looked to block shots — those type of things that you look for, reactive things and recovery things, both going up quickly and not thinking about it and coming down and containing his body balance and his strength. “His timing is going to be a little bit off. That’s going to be normal. . . . DJ [Mbenga] ate him up today, but that’s not unusual. DJ is right in the heart of things.”

Jackson said Bynum could start playing five-on-five next week, but he’s in no rush to get Bynum back before the playoffs. Pau Gasol, who is ready to give his legs some off-time before the postseason, probably feels differently. Also from the Times: