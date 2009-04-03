Big mistake for Andrew Bynum

#Phil Jackson
04.03.09 9 years ago 6 Comments

If you believe in trends and omens and four-leaf clovers and all that, Andrew Bynum would be wise to — even if he’s 100% healthy — skip the Lakers’ April 12 game against the Grizzlies. Bynum’s last two significant knee injuries have happened in games against Memphis; and yet he’s circled April 12 as his projected comeback date from this latest injury.

Bynum has been able to play three-on-three in practice lately, but Phil Jackson told the L.A. Times that his big man still isn’t quite ready yet:

“He’s got some hop in his legs,” Jackson said. “He looked to block shots — those type of things that you look for, reactive things and recovery things, both going up quickly and not thinking about it and coming down and containing his body balance and his strength.

“His timing is going to be a little bit off. That’s going to be normal. . . . DJ [Mbenga] ate him up today, but that’s not unusual. DJ is right in the heart of things.”

Jackson said Bynum could start playing five-on-five next week, but he’s in no rush to get Bynum back before the playoffs. Pau Gasol, who is ready to give his legs some off-time before the postseason, probably feels differently. Also from the Times:

To a man, the Lakers seemed excited by the prospect of Bynum’s return, particularly Pau Gasol, who has logged heavy minutes since sliding over from power forward to center in place of Bynum.

“I look forward to seeing how healthy he is and seeing him out there again,” Gasol said. “Obviously, he’s a big piece of our future, our present even. In the playoffs, I think he’s going to have a big impact, so we want to get him healthy, we want to get him playing out there.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Phil Jackson
TAGSANDREW BYNUMDimeMagDJ MbengaLatest NewsLOS ANGELES LAKERSMEMPHIS GRIZZLIESPAU GASOLPHIL JACKSONReal Stories

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP