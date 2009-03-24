Big Nike High LE

03.24.09

Our guys over at FootlockerUnlocked put us onto pics of Nike’s Big Nike High LE.

The Big Nike High LE reminds me of a Dunk and a Terminator. I like the red/black plaid color scheme also, but my favorite part of the shoe has to be the ode to Phi Slamma Jamma on the upper ankle. I know the hoop squad at the University of Houston are drooling over these. I mean, I would be.

Check out the gallery atwww.footlockerunlocked.com for more pics of hot sneakers aleeady released and dropping soon.

