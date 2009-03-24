Our guys over at FootlockerUnlocked put us onto pics of Nike’s Big Nike High LE.
The Big Nike High LE reminds me of a Dunk and a Terminator. I like the red/black plaid color scheme also, but my favorite part of the shoe has to be the ode to Phi Slamma Jamma on the upper ankle. I know the hoop squad at the University of Houston are drooling over these. I mean, I would be.
Check out the gallery atwww.footlockerunlocked.com for more pics of hot sneakers aleeady released and dropping soon.
I like ’em. They have that Jordan 1 classic NIKE design. Simple, yet sporty. The PHi Slamma Jamma part is strictly for the grown ups…these younguns don’t know about that Phi Slamma Jamma shit!!
Hella sick