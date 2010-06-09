“Big Shot Fish” blasts Celtics in Game 3

The thing about Robert Horry that a lot of people didn’t appreciate: He wasn’t just knocking down one huge shot here or there at random intervals, he could take over an entire fourth quarter of a game by hitting multiple huge shots. As the 2010 version of Big Shot Rob, Derek Fisher reached that next level during the Lakers win over the Celtics in last night’s Game 3 of the NBA Finals … Kobe dominated the majority of a disjointed, ugly game that would have driven some basketball purists to hit the Crown Royal pretty hard, but for the first 10 minutes of the fourth quarter, Kobe couldn’t make a shot. That’s when Fisher (15 pts) took over, scoring 11 in the quarter on a series of fullback-style drives and last-ditch jumpers to beat the shot clock. The Celtics cut L.A.’s lead down to two a couple of times, but Fisher put the final nail in the coffin with 48 seconds left on a coast-to-coast layup and-one that put the Lakers ahead by seven … Great camera shot on Fisher’s and-one of Kobe (29 pts, 10-29 FG) reacting like a father watching his kid ride a two-wheeler for the first time before exhaling when the shot went in … The Celtics wasted what might have been Kevin Garnett‘s last great postseason performance. KG (25 pts, 11-16 FG) came out of the gate like a bald-headed, half-psycho Hakeem Olajuwon, putting Pau Gasol through the wood chipper with all kinds of spins, fakes and turnaround for buckets early and often. And for the first few minutes of the first quarter, the Celtics could have been mistaken for the Globetrotters, putting on a beautiful display of ball movement, teamwork and chemistry before things went south real quick … L.A.’s bench sparked a 17-2 run covering the end of the first quarter and the beginning of the second, going up by 17 as the Boston crowd was either stunned into silence or had died in the process. Kobe then seemed intent on emphatically crushing the Celtics under his thumb, so he jacked a lot of bad shots, but made enough to keep the Lakers in front … This is going to sound crazy, but we heard there are a lot of Boston fans who think the referees had something to do with the loss. That’s unheard of in the Finals, right? Of course it had nothing to do with Ray Allen launching bricks like the kid in Home Alone 2, or Paul Pierce (15 pts, 5-12 FG) having his second straight bad shooting game. And we have this strange feeling that had Boston pulled out the win, L.A. fans would have blamed those same refs … If Alvin Gentry sounds like South Park‘s Mr. Mackey on the bench, Doc Rivers sounds like Damon in Friday After Next when his balls were caught in the vice. “Everybody get back!” … You know how every time Dirk Nowitzki releases a jumper you assume it’s going in? Whenever Tony Allen has an open layup, don’t you always think he’s going to blow it? … Funniest moment of the game: Ron Artest sitting on the bench between Adam Morrison and Sasha Vujacic, and after Lamar Odom banked in a three, Artest scaring the hell out of those guys with his over-the-top reaction. Morrison looked like he wanted to call the police when Ron grabbed his arm … Tuesday’s other major sports story was the MLB debut of Washington Nationals rookie Stephen Strasburg. And seriously, we can’t think of a phenom whose first game was better; the kid struck out 14 guys in seven innings while giving up just two runs, he hit 99 mph on the gun like 15 times, and he made just about every batter on the Pirates look silly at least once. Between Strasburg and John Wall, it’s a good time for D.C. sports. We were looking up some debuts of NBA phenoms for comparison, and did you know that in Shaq‘s first regular-season game, Nick Anderson completely overshadowed him by dropping 42 points, 8 boards, 6 assists and 5 steals? That’s gotta be the best game Nick ever played, and it’s still only known as Shaq’s First Game. And Nick is now best known for bricking free throws … We’re out like Ray’s hot streak …