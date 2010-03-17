Big Surprise: The NBA Unanimously Approves Sale Of Bobcats To Michael Jordan

#Michael Jordan
03.17.10 8 years ago 8 Comments

In a statement released by the League this morning, the NBA Board of Governors has unanimously approved the acquisition by Michael Jordan of a controlling interest in the Charlotte Bobcats. As for changing the name, unfortunately that’s not going to happen.

“We are pleased that Michael Jordan’s purchase of majority ownership of the Bobcats was approved by the NBA’s Board of Governors and closed in such a smooth and expeditious fashion,” said NBA Commissioner David Stern. “We look forward to the continued growth of the Bobcats, on and off the court, under his leadership.”

What other NBA legends would you like to see own a team?

