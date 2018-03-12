The BIG3 Released Its Full Schedule For The 2018 Season

Getty Image

The BIG3 is coming back for a second season this summer and the 3-on-3 basketball league is expanding its rosters to bring in more former NBA stars and taking its 10-week season to new cities.

Among the former NBA talent that has signed on for the BIG3’s second season are the likes of Amar’e Stoudemire, Carlos Boozer, Baron Davis, Ron Artest, Drew Gooden and more. There will undoubtedly be more signings announced as the season approaches, and on Monday the BIG3 announced its full season schedule for 2018.

This year, the BIG3 is heading to all NBA cities, unlike last year when there were stops in Lexington, Seattle and Las Vegas. The season will tip off in Houston and conclude in Brooklyn, with stops all over the country in between. The only stop of the season that won’t be played in an NBA arena is the August 10 date in Atlanta, due to ongoing renovations to Philips Arena that will push the event north to Infinite Energy Arena.